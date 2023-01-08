Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2023) - MetaMan announced the acquisition of new-gen luxury jewellery brand Drip Project at a valuation of USD 1 Million today. Co-founded by Harsh Maskara & Rohit Golia, Drip Project is a jewellery brand established at the end of 2021 with a vision to cater to the glaring void in affordable luxury jewellery in the country. Within a span of less than a year, they are the market leaders in the hip hop jewellery segment by a margin.





Rohit Golia and Harsh Maskara



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/150573_640f28e784ff6a40_001full.jpg

Metaman, an exclusive men's jewellery brand founded by Anil Shetty and with an investor board consisting of multiple unicorn founders including Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder- Zerodha), Suniel Shetty (Actor), Prashanth Prakash (Partner- Accel Ventures), Robin Uthappa (Cricketer), Ashish Hemrajani (Co-founder- Bookmyshow), Shashank Kumar (Co-Founder- Razorpay), Harshil Mathur (CEO- Razorpay), Gaurav Kushwaha (Founder - Bluestone), Vivek Gupta (Co-founder- Licious), Abhay Hanjura (Co-founder- Licious), Ankit Nagori (Co-Founder- Curefit), Sujeet Kumar (Co-founder - Udaan) and many other notable investors, is a brand on a mission of becoming the premier men's fashion brand in the country.

Rohit Golia is a marketing maestro. He is also the co-founder of The Plug Media, a pioneering agency in the Social Media industry. He has an adept experience in Influencer Marketing, Media, Branding and Content. Harsh Maskara will join Metaman as a co-founder and Rohit Golia will join as a member on the Board of Advisors. Harsh Maskara is an e-Commerce genius. With a financial background, he has an excellent track record in operating and scaling online businesses from a very young age. With their expertise and experience, Metaman aims at blitzscaling their business and Harsh Maskara said, "What a journey this has been! We were always confident in our business, basis the foundation of a top-class product, expert skills and great resources. We aspired to build a brand rather than a business, and within 11 months became a name synonymous with hip hop jewellery. Going forward, we couldn't have hoped for a better acquirer than Metaman, with our resonating vision and passion for the business."

Speaking about the acquisition, Rohit Golia said, "Drip Project started as a passion project in our living room. Being bootstrapped, we micromanaged every aspect of the business while macro scaling it. It's rewarding to see how within 11 months, we paved our way to the forefront of the segment and got acquired for a million dollars. It's been a fruitful journey full of learnings and with Metaman stepping in, we hope to continue leading the space from the front."

Talking about the acquisition Anil Shetty, Co-Founder of MetaMan said, "At MetaMan, we aim to accessorize evolved men through our contemporary designs. We want to be a one-stop shop for all things men and the acquisition of Drip Project will help us make strides toward our goal. This acquisition further diversifies our businesses and extends our footprint, opening the door to greater growth and innovation across the enterprise."

Drip Project

Harish Pednekar

pednekarharish94@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150573