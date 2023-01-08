Sofidel Cuts Its Emissions Also With Its New Regina Commercial in Italy

PORCARI, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2023 / Sofidel, one of the global leading manufacturers of tissue paper for hygienic and domestic use, is strongly committed to a transition path to a low-carbon economy. This is the case not only in terms of the purchase of energy from renewable sources for industrial production (a recent example, among others, is the agreement signed in Italy with RWE Renewables for the production and supply of wind power and which, one year after the agreement, has already enabled the Group to "produce with wind" the equivalent of almost 150 million rolls of Regina Rotoloni). But it is also so in terms of commercials.

For the launch of the new Regina commercial "How We Met", Sofidel's iconic brand of paper for hygienic and domestic use, the company chose Grey Italy, a creative agency of the WPP Group, with which it has been working for more than five years, to create a commercial that espouses the same principles of environmental sustainability.

The famous Italian slogan of the 1990s, I Rotoloni Regina non finiscono mai, (Rotoloni Regina rolls are endless) has now entered, like a catchphrase, into common parlance. The campaign mirrors this slogan by recounting the adventure of a man who accidentally drops one such roll that unravels fast from Monument Valley to the Great Wall of China, then through an Arctic landscape, and to a deserted island and the heart of a thick jungle, where the man sees something that is destined to change his life.

Although the commercial shows the roll of paper going around the world, every effort was made to reduce emissions and production times using the innovative Virtual Set technology employed in high-end international filmmaking. Using a giant LED screen and 3D backgrounds that reconstruct the most remote locations on the planet, Director Dario Piana and the Production Company Akita Film managed depth, lighting and perspective realistically, literally immersing the commercial's actors in those settings. For the first time in a full TV commercial, the production was therefore able to stretch out past geographic boundaries without once moving from Milan.

Francesco Pastore, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Sofidel, explained: "Sustainability and innovation are at the core of our business model. Reducing emissions and increasing the use of renewable energy are key elements of our industrial strategy, which we seek to pursue at all times. The VirtualSet technology used for our commercial enabled us to do so in our communication area as well. And we are very pleased about this."

Sofidel's 2030 CO2 emission reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with the reductions needed to limit global warming to well below 2°C under the Paris Agreement. Specifically, the company aims to reduce Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions related to its pulp suppliers, by 40%. For all other suppliers, the aim is to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 24%. The commitment to fight climate change earned the company inclusion on the CDP Climate "A List", a non-profit organization that globally supports investors, companies, cities, states and regions in managing their environmental impact.

The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania and the USA - with more than 6,000 employees, net sales of 2,095 million Euros (2021) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year (1,440,000 tonnes in 2021). "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Softis, Le Trèfle, Sopalin, KittenSoft, Nalys, Cosynel, Lycke, Nicky, Papernet. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic factor with regards to growth and is committed to reducing its impact on natural capital and maximising social benefits, setting as objective the creation of shared added value for all stakeholders. Sofidel's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to 2030 have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. www.sofidel.com

