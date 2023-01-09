The Tunisia authorities plan to allocate 1 GW of installed solar power through two different procurement exercises, spread across 10 projects.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has launched two new tenders to deploy 1 GW of PV capacity. In the first procurement exercise, the Tunisian authorities are seeking proposals to build eight solar plants with capacities of 100 MW. Developers will be responsible for identifying and securing land for the projects. The tender will be held across four different rounds. The deadline to submit project proposals for the first round has ...

