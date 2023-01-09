A new database developed by researchers in Germany includes 1,074 hydropower projects, 1,128 solar plants, and 276 wind power assets, along with geographic coordinates, construction statuses, and capacities for each of them.Researchers from Germany have created a new georeference database for large-scale wind, solar and hydropower projects in Africa. The Renewable Power Plant Database for Africa (RePP Africa) features 1,074 hydropower projects, 1,128 solar plants, and 276 wind power assets. It provides geographic coordinates, construction status, and capacity for each of them. "RePP Africa lists ...

