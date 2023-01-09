International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): IBFD Academic Chairman, Pasquale Pistone, appointed Hauser Global Faculty (NYU School of Law) Visiting Professor

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce that, as of January 2023, top academic expert Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone has been appointed as Visiting Global Professor of Law at Hauser Global Faculty (NYU School of Law).

As part of this prestigious appointment, Prof. Pistone will be a lecturer on Tax Treaties and Comparative Tax Policy Seminar courses, helping this leading institution enhance its academic programmes.

During the Spring Semester 2023, Prof. Pistone will be based in New York City in the United States, and he will be conducting research on the reform of international tax nexus in the framework of the works of the Tax Committee of the International Law Association.

"IBFD is extremely proud of its Academic Chairman, a true global ambassador and our strong linking pin with the academic world. We are very pleased that the Hauser Global Faculty has chosen to honour Prof. Pistone and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with this great university," said IBFD CEO, Jan Maarten Slagter.

About Prof. Pistone

Prof. Pistone is the Academic Chairman of IBFD. He holds a Jean Monnet ad personam Chair in European Tax Law and Policy at WU Vienna University of Economics and Business (Austria) and is Full Professor of Tax Law at the University of Salerno (Italy).

His main fields of expertise are European and international tax law, in which he is regarded as a top academic expert throughout the world.

