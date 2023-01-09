Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Bruder Office Furniture is pleased to announce its expansion in operations and distribution throughout North America and Canada, and the company expects to grow this year.





Bruder Office Furniture

Bruder Office Furniture offers a well-curated collection of office furniture, allowing clients to create attractive and high-functioning workspaces. Its expansion will provide more businesses access to high-quality yet affordable office furniture.

"We have office design experts who help set us apart from other manufacturers. They eliminate the guesswork for clients who need to make furnishing decisions, providing exactly what clients want for their office space. We believe in creating a collaborative and fun experience. We also aim to take away the stress that clients commonly experience when remodeling," says Joel Kofie, Business Development Manager at Bruder Office Furniture.

The manufacturing company provides direct access to its products. "Through key partnerships, we can offer clients the best prices on high-quality office furniture. At times, they can save up to 75% of the competitor's price. This is valuable to clients as intermediaries trying to get a cut is prevalent in the furniture industry," Kofie adds.

Bruder Office Furniture is delivering new customer service by offering customized goods and services. It can also shorten client delivery time as it moves closer to major business districts in North America and Canada.

About Bruder Office Furniture

Bruder Office Furniture is a manufacturer and supplier of office desks, chairs, conference tables, cabinets, and wardrobes. It helps clients build beautiful and comfortable workspaces that boost worker morale. The business was founded during the epidemic by three brothers who were in the last-mile delivery services sector. After recognizing the need for high-quality office furniture, the siblings started the business. The company prioritizes client preferences at every step, from design, style, 3D rendering, and delivery, to installation.

Contact details

Joel Kofie

Email: info@bruderofficefurniture.com

Website: https://www.bruderofficefurniture.com/

