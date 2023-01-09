Quetzal Capital Plc - Result of AGM & Approval of the Acquisition of Tap

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

9 January 2023

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Approval of the Acquisition of Tap Global Limited

Quetzal Capital Plc (AQSE: QTZ) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today. Accordingly, completion of the Acquisition of Tap Global Limited by the Company is now expected to occur, with the Enlarged Share Capital of 693,409,624 Ordinary Shares expected to start trading at 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, on the AQSE Growth Market.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

John Taylor Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

Guy Miller / Narisha Ragoonanthun Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Vigo Consulting (Public and Investor Relations)

Ben Simons / Charlie Neish Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

About Tap Global

Tap is a regulated, innovative, and fully integrated provider of fiat banking and crypto settlement services with over 100,000 registered users.

Tap offers full fiat banking for both B2B and B2C and crypto services to its customers. Through a single regulatory portal, Tap customers can access several major crypto exchanges, allowing them to purchase up to 26 crypto assets and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The fiat wallets can store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or US$. Utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, Tap allows customers the benefit of best execution and pricing in real time. This allows Tap to offer competitive pricing for trades and instant crypto or cash settlement.

Tap provides named bank accounts denominated in Sterling and/or Euros to all its customers in the UK, EEA, and EU through its banking partner, LHV. B2B and B2C customers can operate their Tap fiat bank account for ordinary business activities - such as paying suppliers and receiving funds in two fiat currencies (currently EUR and GBP, with more fiat currencies in development). All deposits in fiat or crypto can be made free of charge by the user.

In addition, customers have the option to be issued a physical or virtual Tap Prepaid Mastercard on which purchases can be made.

For more information, visit www.tap.global.