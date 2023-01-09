High-grade gold intercepts continue at the Company's High Lake Property.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO: MLM) ("McFarlane" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the progress made at the Company's High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario-Manitoba Border. A technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to the High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

Drilling Program at High Lake

Drilling has intersected 24.96 g/t gold over 14.90 metres in hole MLHL-22-06 from 325.56 to 340.46 metres as measured in drill core length from surface. This intersection includes 43.22 g/t of gold over 7.99 metres and 53.87 g/t of gold over 3.15 metres. Visible gold was evident within these higher-grade gold intervals. Further drilling in hole MLHL-22-04 intersected 32.58 g/t gold over 1.45 metres higher on the same section within the Purdex A zone.

"We are starting to establish some good gold mineralization trends. We are especially pleased with the continuity demonstrated from our surface intercepts to 300 metres from surface," said Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology for McFarlane.

Roger Emdin, COO of McFarlane, added, "we have just started seeing results on the Purdex Zone below the historical drilling conducted to only 100 metres from surface and to have such world-class intercepts as hole MLHL-22-06 is very encouraging for future drilling at depth. The Purdex Zone is only one of multiple high-value targets we would like to explore at High Lake. This includes the R zone with a historical drilling intercept of 54.89 g/t over 6.7 metres." (see Figure 2)

Figure 2 outlines all the historical gold mineralized zones on McFarlane's High Lake property based on a J.H. Reedman 1987 report. The Purdex Zone was selected by McFarlane to conduct initial exploration since it had the most drilling data available and represented the highest potential for obtaining compliant NI 43-101 resources in the near term. Other zones have been identified that also have the potential to add to any future resource.

Results from the recently completed six holes continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the Purdex Zone, as summarized in Table 1. The current program continues to confirm and expand upon the existing historic resources within the Purdex Zone.

Drilling on the first section, as shown in Figure 1, has outlined a steeply dipping echelon vein system occurring within a structural zone at or about the contact between quartz-feldspar porphyry and mafic volcanics. The porphyry and mafics are often highly sheared and may display silicification or sericitization. The veins are typically quartz-tourmaline, with tourmaline occurring within and along the vein contacts. The veins generally have low sulphide content, often mineralized with up to 1% pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite, with occasional lesser sphalerite and arsenopyrite. Gold occurs within quartz-tourmaline veins and the adjacent sheared and altered host lithologies.

The Exploration Program, which started early in November, consists of ground geophysical data collection and its interpretation, accompanied by an 8,000 to 10,000-metre program of diamond drilling. To date, McFarlane has completed 32 holes totalling 7,274 metres and received assays for 11 holes. A key focus is the Purdex Zone at the property, which has only been tested to a depth of 100 metres and has significant potential for adding compliant gold ounces. We expect the drilling campaign to be complete early this year, with assay results released as the program progresses and final results issued later in 2023.

Significant intersections are summarized in Table 1. Collar locations and details of the holes with assays received are summarized in Table 2.

Table 1: Significant Intersections.

Hole ID From

metres To

metres Length

metres Gold

grams/tonne MLHL-22-04 187.00 188.45 1.45 32.58 MLHL-22-06 325.56 340.46 14.90 24.96 including 332.47 334.76 7.99 43.22 including 337.31 340.46 3.15 53.87 MLHL-22-18 151.35 152.10 0.75 2.69 MLHL-22-19 240.10 241.00 0.90 8.28 MLHL-22-29 37.00 38.00 1.00 3.22 MLHL-22-30 85.00 86.00 1.00 20.20

Reported as core length as insufficient drilling to ascertain true width.

Table 2: Collar Location Details (NAD83 Zone 15).

Hole ID Easting

(mE) Northing

(mN) Azimuth

Deg. Dip

Deg. Length

m MLHL-22-04 350131 5509015 202.6 -58.2 276.0 MLHL-22-06 350132 5509016 202.2 -74.0 350.0 MLHL-22-18 350088 5509029 199.1 -48.0 225.0 MLHL-22-19 350088 5509030 202.7 -61.1 282.0 MLHL-22-29 350064 5508914 204.7 -45.1 87.0 MLHL-22-30 350065 5508915 201.2 -70.5 120.0

Results from the remaining holes of the drill program will be released when available.

The positive results from the current drilling program follow the previously reported drilling on the Purdex Zone, as outlined below in Table 3. Further details of these results are available in the December 12th news release on the company website at the following link https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/news-dec-12-2022/.

Table 3: Previously Released Intersections.

Hole ID From

metres To

metres Length

metres Gold

grams/tonne MLHL-22-01 47.90 48.50 0.60 6.66 MLHL-22-02 65.00 66.00 1.00 10.70 MLHL-22-03 157.58 158.00 0.42 9.49 MLHL-22-16 68.0 69.0 1.00 0.74 MLHL-22-28 25.25 35.00 9.75 9.82 including 29.62 35.00 5.38 15.35 including 29.62 30.17 0.55 117.00

Reported as core length as insufficient drilling to ascertain true width.

Like McFarlane's West Hawk Lake property, the High Lake property has historical gold resources listed in Table 4 below. These resources are non-compliant under National Instrument 43-101. Use the following link for the disclosure statement, which is located on the Company's website: mcfarlanelakemining.com/historic-resource-disclosure.

Table 4 - Historical Resources

High Lake Historical Resources Zone Tonnes Grade (g/t) Troy oz. Estimated By Date of Estimate Purdex 227,000 9.43 68,822 Jalna Resources 1989 Electrum P 9,000 9.94 2,876 Calnor Resource 1987 Electrum R 23,000 15.77 11,661 Calnor Resource 1987 Electrum W 11,000 5.49 1,942 Calnor Resource 1987 TOTAL 270,000 9.83 85,301

QA/QC Control Procedures

McFarlane Lake has implemented a Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) program consistent with industry best practices. The drill core is being logged and sampled at a nearby facility with sawn half-core samples, including QA/QC samples, being sent to an accredited lab (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for processing. The remaining half core has been retained in a locked facility for future examination. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks are inserted every 10 samples into the sample stream. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Samples above 5 grams per tonne of gold were re-assayed for gold with a gravimetric finish, while those above 10 grams per tonne were re-assayed utilizing the pulp metallic method.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property situated immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km west of Sudbury, which hosts the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property located 115 km east of Timmins along the "Golden Highway." McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs, estimated timing, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement dated as of January 14, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

McFarlane's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

Further Information

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Roger Emdin, Chief Operating Officer

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 562-8520

remdin@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Craig MacPhail

NATIONAL Capital Markets

(416) 525-5709

cmacphail@national.ca

