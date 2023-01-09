Anzeige
Montag, 09.01.2023
WKN: A0LFEB ISIN: SE0001852419 Ticker-Symbol: L5E 
09.01.23
14:03 Uhr
12,610 Euro
+0,070
+0,56 %
09.01.2023 | 14:06
103 Leser
Lindab commits to Science Based Targets to contribute to reduced emissions of greenhouse gases

GREVIE, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science Based Targets initiative is an international framework for science-based climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. With a commitment to Science Based Targets, Lindab sets even more precise goals for its long-term work to reduce the company's and its suppliers' greenhouse gas emissions.

"Committing to Science Based Targets shows that we view sustainability as business critical. The Science Based Targets initiative is considered the most ambitious form of climate action a company can undertake, and setting third-party verified targets in line with the Paris Agreement will become an obvious customer requirement," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "Emissions from the production of steel account for an absolute majority of Lindab's total emissions, and we therefore have a close collaboration with steel manufacturers to support the development of fossil-free steel. The fact that we are signing this initiative today shows that we will push even further to enable the steelmakers to fulfil their ambitious plans."

The next step in the process is that Lindab will submit targets, including a long-term net-zero target, supported by data from its operations and value chain to the organisation behind Science Based Targets for external verification.

Science Based Targets (SBT) is a collaboration between CDP Disclosure Insight Action, the World Resources Institute, WWF and the UN's Global Compact. In addition to SBT evaluating and approving companies' goals, the initiative also wants to raise awareness about companies taking responsibility for limiting the effects of global warming. Today, more than 4,000 companies are registered by SBT.

Contacts:

Ola Ringdahl
President and CEO
E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Matilda Isaksson
Group Sustainability
E-mail: matilda.isaksson@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 72 353 44 61

Catharina Paulcén
Head of Corporate Communications
E-mail: catharina.paulcen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 701 48 99 65

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/3694691/1768031.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lindab-commits-to-science-based-targets-to-contribute-to-reduced-emissions-of-greenhouse-gases-301716482.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
