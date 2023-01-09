Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 Ticker-Symbol: T61 
Stuttgart
09.01.23
08:07 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.01.2023 | 14:24
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Changes in Board Composition

ChallengerX Plc - Changes in Board Composition

PR Newswire

London, January 9

9 January 2023

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

Changes in Board Composition

The Company (AQSE: CXS) announces the resignations of Miss Olivia Edwards (Chief Executive Officer), Mr Nicholas Lyth (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr Misha Sher (Non-Executive Director) with immediate effect.

Mr Stuart Adam (CPFA, Chartered MCSI) will be appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence. The Company will make a further announcement containing the information required by the AQSE Rules once Mr Stuart Adam is formally appointed.Lucas Caneda, Executive Director, will become Chief Executive Officer.

The company will give further updates on its business and cash position in the quarterly update that is due to be announced by the end of this month.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.


For further information please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjohn@jjmay.co.uk
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Jenny Liu		brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 7876 888 011
CHALLENGERX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.