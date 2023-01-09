Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. Announces Extension to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) ("Western," "the Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that at a special meeting of its stockholders held January 6th, stockholders approved an extension to the time period that the Company has to consummate its business combination. The extension was approved for a one-month period up to six times, and the Company now has until July 11, 2023, to complete the transaction.

In connection with the extension, Western amended the Company's charter and is now expected to deposit into the Trust Account of the Company $10,000 for each one-month extension up to an aggregate $60,000.

On November 22, 2022, Western entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Cycurion, a technology-enabled cybersecurity company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Upon the transaction's closing, the combined company will be named Cycurion, Inc. and will be listed on NASDAQ.

About Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by Western Acquisition Ventures Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is led by Board Member and CEO Stephen Christoffersen, and Board Member and CFO William Lischak. The company plans to target businesses with compelling long-term growth prospects, secular tailwinds, and highly fragmented markets ripe for consolidation. For more information, visit Western's website.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a McLean, Virginia-based technology enabled cybersecurity company, providing proprietary innovative solutions to Federal, State and Local government agencies and commercial partners. The Company's software-based technology provides multiple layers of defense to stop penetrations on the front end, as well as monitors and detections on the back end. Leveraging its team of deeply skilled technology veterans with high-level security clearances, Cycurion combines its unique platform with a suite of services for Government agencies, C-Suite executives and Boards of Directors to access and process information allowing them to monitor the security profile of their network. For more information, visit Cycurion's website.

