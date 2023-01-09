Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling at the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project in Finland for which United Lithium Corp ("ULTH") is the project operator.

Highlights Reported by United Lithium Corp.

Diamond drilling commenced in September 2022

A 10-hole program is planned with holes averaging 100 meters in length.

The program is designed to confirm the current geological knowledge of the project.

The objective of the program is to provide sufficient information to model a mineralized body exceeding 500,000 tonnes with grades greater than 1% Li2O.

A bedrock surface sampling program of 250 sample points is also to be conducted.

Project expansion: an additional 535 hectares have been added to the Kietyönmäki Lithium project, bringing the total land area to 900 hectares

Figure 1: Previous drilling and sampling in the area of the Main Dyke of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/150568_71debd6c743b7a87_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project in southern Finland

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/150568_71debd6c743b7a87_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Kietyönmäki Exploration claims and reservation

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/150568_71debd6c743b7a87_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Planned drillhole collar points

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/150568_71debd6c743b7a87_004full.jpg

Figure 5 Pegmatite cutting through host rock amphibolite at the Kietyönmäki lithium project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/150568_71debd6c743b7a87_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Brad Lazich, P. Geo., a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Mattagami River Zinc properties and the Sturgeon Lake VMS, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Malana"

Interim CEO and Director

P: (604) 561-2687

