Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January9, 2023 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences this week:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco

Date: 11 January 2023

Presentation: 5:15 pm PST

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz

Date: 12 January 2023

Presentation: 12:00 pm CET

Presenter: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan

Not webcasted

Octavian Seminar 2023, Flims

Date: 13 January 2023

Participants: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & IR, Tecan

Not webcasted

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).



For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

Attachment