Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922557 ISIN: CH0012100191 Ticker-Symbol: TEN 
Lang & Schwarz
09.01.23
14:52 Uhr
424,50 Euro
+5,50
+1,31 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
424,20424,8014:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2023 | 14:46
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January9, 2023 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences this week:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco
Date: 11 January 2023
Presentation: 5:15 pm PST
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz
Date: 12 January 2023
Presentation: 12:00 pm CET
Presenter: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan
Not webcasted

Octavian Seminar 2023, Flims
Date: 13 January 2023
Participants: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & IR, Tecan
Not webcasted

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8419c53f-e5c4-46fc-b96d-fc3bfcd150ee)

TECAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.