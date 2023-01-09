Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Publishes Analysis Of Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, And Antigovernment Extremists On TikTok Discussing Mass Shootings And Bombmaking, And Posting Antisemitic, Racist, Anti-LGBT

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / The MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project, which focuses on racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE), domestic terrorism, and antisemitism, recently published the report "Extremism On TikTok In 2022 - A Year In Review: Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, And Antigovernment Extremists Active On TikTok; Call For Violent Revolution; Discuss Mass Shootings And Bombmaking; Post Racist, Anti-LGBTQ, Antisemitic Content." The report includes research from the DTTM team around the world covering content on the platform in dozens of languages.

MEMRI DTTM Director Dr. Simon Purdue said about the report: "This is a year-in-review report detailing the widespread extremist content on the short-form video-sharing platform TikTok. The app has seen increased scrutiny for its ties to the Chinese state in recent months, and state and local governments - including the government of Maryland - are beginning to place restrictions on the platform's use by their employees and contractors. Similarly, the app has seen controversy over its aggressive algorithm and the radicalization potential that this can pose, particularly for younger users of the app who may inadvertently be drawn into extremist or conspiratorial content through algorithmic pull. White supremacist, neo-Nazi, and antigovernment extremists have taken advantage of this vulnerability, using TikTok to spread their message to new, younger audiences, with the ultimate goal of radicalizing young people into extremism."

Dr. Purdue added: "While TikTok has been aggressive with content moderation and removal, neo-Nazis and white supremacists have still been able to use the platform to spread misinformation, hateful content, and even incitement to violence. This year the MEMRI DTTM found that extremists were using TikTok to promote violence against the LGBTQ+ community, to call for the genocide or expulsion of Jews, to incite antigovernment violence or revolution, and to call on viewers to target critical infrastructure, including power substations and water supplies. A number of prominent international and U.S.-based groups use the platform, with many evading bans through the use of 'Algo-Speak,' or algorithm-friendly language and selective self-censorship."

This report details the findings of the MEMRI DTTM project's analysis of TikTok over the past 12 months, and presents a comprehensive overview of extremists' use of the platform. Government agencies and media may request access to this report by emailing dttmsubs@memri.org with their full credentials.

ABOUT THE DOMESTIC TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (DTTM) PROJECT

For over three years, the MEMRI DTTM team has been monitoring and analyzing the online activity of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, accelerationists, and other domestic extremists in the U.S. and worldwide. The project's main focus is these groups' activity as reported, discussed, and documented in their online communications, including incitement, calls to action (including to violent attacks), real-world activity such as rallies and vandalism, and recruitment and outreach efforts by these groups aimed at a wide range of populations. Most importantly, we monitor violent threats against Jewish organizations and institutions; the Black, Asian, and other minority communities; the LGBTQ+ community; political and other public figures; government officials and agencies, and government in general; and the public at large.

This year, our mission has proven more crucial than ever, and our team is providing even more in-depth, up-to-the-minute research on domestic extremism. We are tracking more and more groups and individuals every day, and continuing to expand our reach and scope to match the ever-shifting landscape of domestic extremism.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

