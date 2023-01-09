•Nearly 8 in 10 parents struggle daily to get their child to eat healthily

•82% of parents wish their child would be more adventurous in their eating habits

•A massive 76% are cooking multiple meals to keep everyone happy

•46% said their child was scared of trying new food

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Nearly 8 in 10 US parents struggle to get their child to eat healthily, according to research commissioned by the multi-award winning developers behind a brand-new kids game due for worldwide release on January 9. Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating encourages pre-schoolers to try fruit and vegetables in a fun, tactile and engaging way using the five senses; touch, smell, hearing, sight and taste - A method that has been shown to help kids build a much better long-term relationship with food.





Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9307/149056_adventurouseating1.jpg

Getting children into healthy eating habits can feel like a never-ending battle, with new research showing that more than two-thirds of parents end up arguing with their child over mealtimes an average of twice a week.

While parents are desperate for their children to be more adventurous and eat a wide variety of meals, 79% said they ended up cooking the same meals for them over and over.

74% also said the cost-of-living crisis had made them more aware of wasting food.

Mealtime anxiety was also something experienced by most of the parents polled with 66% saying they often had arguments with their kids and 57% negotiating over how much of something they will eat.

To help tackle these challenges, non-profit educational games company, Teach Your Monster has launched a brand-new magical game. Combining top-quality game design and essential learning, Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating is a fun-packed game for children, that makes trying a rainbow of fruit and vegetables a little less scary and a lot more exciting. Children create their own monster in the game and guided by Bub and friends, they embark on a journey to explore different foods using all five of their senses. The game features more than 40 fruit and vegetables from various cultures, including many everyday staples such as apples, potatoes, and peas.





Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9307/149056_adventurouseating2.jpg

Research behind the game also revealed that children react very well to fun, upbeat music that they can sing along to. As a result, Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating includes several unique songs written in collaboration with Simon Panrucker, celebrated children's songwriter from Cartoon Network shows Clarence and The Fungies.

"Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating is all about getting kids excited about fruit and vegetables and helping them develop a better relationship with food for long-term benefits. The game views fruit and vegetables through the eyes of a child. The more familiar children are with foods, the more likely they are to eat them - and this game develops familiarity around sight, smell, taste, sound, and touch, helping children become a little braver to try new fruit and vegetables," said Antonio Gould, executive director at Teach Your Monster.

Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating is released worldwide on January 9, 2023, and is available to download for iOS devices via the Apple App Store, Android devices via Google Play and Kindle devices via Amazon for $2.99. Children can also play for free via any compatible web browser at www.teachyourmonster.org/adventurous-eating.

Teach Your Monster's debut single & music video, 'Bub Loves Food', is released globally on all major streaming platforms on January 6, 2023.

ENDS

Teach Your Monster: Adventurous Eating Press Pack - https://tym.st/ae-press-pack.

About Teach Your Monster

Teach Your Monster is a non-profit organisation funded by the charity, The Usborne Foundation to deliver educational learning games for kids. Teach Your Monster is behind the multi award-winning and BAFTA nominated phonics and reading game, Teach Your Monster to Read along with newly released, Teach Your Monster: Reading for Fun and Teach Your Monster: Number Skills.

Teach Your Monster works with leading academics to create magical, fun-filled learning games that kids love to play again and again. The games help children tackle a diverse range of learning challenges in new and exciting ways, from numeracy to nutrition.

For further information visit www.teachyourmonster.org.

About The Usborne Foundation

The Usborne Foundation is a charitable fund established by Peter Usborne and his two children, Nicola and Martin, to support selected charities, mostly in the area of early literacy.

Peter Usborne is the founder and managing director of Usborne Publishing now one of the world's leading children's book publishing companies, which has made books for early readers one of its most important specialisations. Peter has been especially interested for a long time in finding some way of harnessing children's natural fascination with computer games to some useful purpose.

Nicola Usborne worked for many years for Scholastic Inc in New York, where she was responsible for developing an educational software program for reading for American schools, as well as a New York Times bestselling 'transmedia' book-with-online-puzzles series, The 39 Clues. Martin Usborne has undertaken extensive research on children's games for children's television programme development.

Press contact:

Sarah Swain

07932 656891

Sarah.swain@mydaspr.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149056