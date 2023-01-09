4iG has finalised the agreement to buy a majority stake in Vodafone Hungary, with deal completion expected by the end of the month. This will make the company the largest fixed broadband and internet TV provider and second-largest mobile operator in Hungary. Including this deal, 4iG will have made acquisitions worth c €3bn over the last 18 months as it has built out its position as a converged telecom operator in Hungary and the West Balkans and the leading IT services provider in Hungary.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...