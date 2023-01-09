Anzeige
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
09.01.23
16:49 Uhr
42,309 Euro
+0,179
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.01.2023 | 15:46
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.651724

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8233114

CODE: LEMA LN

ISIN: LU2200146228

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2200146228 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEMA LN 
Sequence No.:  214411 
EQS News ID:  1530745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2023 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
