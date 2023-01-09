San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - FlashCloud Intelligence, a leading provider of data-driven sales intelligence and engagement solutions for global businesses, announces that it has achieved ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Certification.

ISO 27001 is an international standard that establishes, maintains and improves an organization's information security management system (ISMS). SOC 2 is a framework of policies and procedures designed to meet customers' expectations for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"We are proud to have earned this certification," said Stefan Certic, Data Protection Officer of FlashCloud Intelligence. "It demonstrates our commitment to protecting user data and applying the highest standards towards data security management and protection."





FlashCloud Intelligence helps businesses find targeted prospects, increase conversions, and build strong partnerships through its three powerful products - FlashInfo, FlashAI, and FlashClick. This certification follows their compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law that seeks to protect the personal data of European citizens.

"At FlashCloud Intelligence, we are dedicated to helping our customers meet their needs and expectations on data privacy and security," said Certic. "We will continue to strive towards meeting these highest standards and provide our clients with a safe and secure platform to use."

About FlashCloud Intelligence

FlashCloud Intelligence is a cutting-edge company founded in 2022 that provides businesses with the tools and intelligence they need to succeed. Leveraging AI technologies such as ASR, TTS, and NLP, FlashCloud Intelligence helps businesses leverage data to create lasting relationships.

