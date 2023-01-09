Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2023 | 16:12
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Crypto Exchange Platform VoltCoins Launched

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan.9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new player in the cryptocurrency exchange sector. VoltCoins, an innovative online crypto exchange platform, has recently announced its launch and is now open to crypto enthusiasts all around the world. As of today, people can buy and sell several leading crypto tokens via VoltCoins' state of the art website, instantly and with a user-friendly mechanism.

"After months of hard work, fine tuning every small detail and ensuring we provide nothing but the highest standard in the industry, we are proud to inaugurate our brand new infrastructure," commented the spokesperson for VoltCoins. "We invite everyone with a passion for cryptocurrency, whether experienced investors or even people who are just taking their first steps in this fascinating sphere, to give it a try. With the stringent security and extraordinary customer service we offer, we're sure they won't be disappointed."

A name to trust

The crypto industry has recently been shaken, with the announcement of FTX's collapse. That's what incentivized VoltCoins to present a cutting edge mechanism for the exchange of crypto, which can withstand today's complex environment. With this platform, security is granted via multiple protocols, which are commonly used by many financial institutions. Furthermore, each user can choose their own wallet, ensuring absolute flexibility when it comes to access to the digital tokens themselves.

"We truly believe that we've come up not only with the ideal crypto platform for today, but also with a suitable solution for what may come our way tomorrow," added the spokesperson. As of today, users of this exchange can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Litecoin, but the brand plans on further enhancing this list in the near future.

About VoltCoins

Based in Europe and serving clients globally, VoltCoins was founded with the goal of bringing a much needed wind of change to the online crypto exchange sector. The company adheres to the strictest regulation in terms of customer safety and privacy, while keeping the registration process simple and intuitive. VoltCoins also wishes to keep its customers informed on market trends and opportunities, maintaining a useful blog section updated frequently with insightful information. Prompt and professional support is granted throughout business days. For more information, users are invited to visit www.voltcoins.com or contact one of the exchange's representatives.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-crypto-exchange-platform-voltcoins-launched-301716642.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.