New Crypto Exchange Platform VoltCoins Launched

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan.9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new player in the cryptocurrency exchange sector. VoltCoins, an innovative online crypto exchange platform, has recently announced its launch and is now open to crypto enthusiasts all around the world. As of today, people can buy and sell several leading crypto tokens via VoltCoins' state of the art website, instantly and with a user-friendly mechanism.

"After months of hard work, fine tuning every small detail and ensuring we provide nothing but the highest standard in the industry, we are proud to inaugurate our brand new infrastructure," commented the spokesperson for VoltCoins. "We invite everyone with a passion for cryptocurrency, whether experienced investors or even people who are just taking their first steps in this fascinating sphere, to give it a try. With the stringent security and extraordinary customer service we offer, we're sure they won't be disappointed."

A name to trust

The crypto industry has recently been shaken, with the announcement of FTX's collapse. That's what incentivized VoltCoins to present a cutting edge mechanism for the exchange of crypto, which can withstand today's complex environment. With this platform, security is granted via multiple protocols, which are commonly used by many financial institutions. Furthermore, each user can choose their own wallet, ensuring absolute flexibility when it comes to access to the digital tokens themselves.

"We truly believe that we've come up not only with the ideal crypto platform for today, but also with a suitable solution for what may come our way tomorrow," added the spokesperson. As of today, users of this exchange can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Litecoin, but the brand plans on further enhancing this list in the near future.

About VoltCoins

Based in Europe and serving clients globally, VoltCoins was founded with the goal of bringing a much needed wind of change to the online crypto exchange sector. The company adheres to the strictest regulation in terms of customer safety and privacy, while keeping the registration process simple and intuitive. VoltCoins also wishes to keep its customers informed on market trends and opportunities, maintaining a useful blog section updated frequently with insightful information. Prompt and professional support is granted throughout business days. For more information, users are invited to visit www.voltcoins.com or contact one of the exchange's representatives.

