Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of General Meeting and Matched Bargain Facility

9 January 2023

Arricano Real Estate Group plc

("Arricano Real Estate", the "Group" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Matched Bargain Facility

Arricano Real Estate Group plc (AIM: ARO) announces that, at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the special resolutions in respect of the proposed cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "Cancellation") and the adoption of new articles of association were duly passed by shareholders.

As set out in the circular to shareholders of 14 December 2022 (the "Circular"), the Cancellation is expected to become effective on 17 January 2023. Shareholders are reminded that the last day of dealings in Arricano Real Estate ordinary shares on AIM will be 16 January 2023.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions are set out below:

Votes For Votes Total Votes (Including Votes Against (excluding Withheld) Withheld Discretionary) Special Resolution % of % of % of No. of shares No. of shares No. of issued No. of shares voted shares voted shares share shares capital 1. To approve the Cancellation 92,968,214 100% 0 0 92,968,214 90.0239 0 Subject to Resolution 1 becoming 2. effective to approve and adopt the new 92,968,214 100% 0 0 92,968,214 90.0239 0 articles of association

Matched Bargain Facility

To facilitate future shareholder transactions in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company has appointed Asset Match to provide a matched bargain facility, which will be available from Cancellation.

The Company has appointed Asset Match (http://www.assetmatch.com) to facilitate trading in the ordinary shares. Asset Match, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, will operate an electronic off-market dealing facility for the ordinary shares. This facility will allow shareholders and new investors to trade ordinary shares by matching buyers and sellers through periodic auctions. Investors can register their interest for further information on the Asset Match auction process by emailing dealing@assetmatch.com.

The Asset Match trading facility operates under its own code of practice, which governs the behaviour of participants and the running of the periodic auctions. Asset Match operates an open auction system where volumes of bids and offers at different prices are displayed on its website together with the closing date of the auction. At the end of each auction period, Asset Match passes this information through a non-discretionary algorithm that determines a "market-derived" share price based on supply and demand and allocates transactions accordingly. Bids and offers may be made and withdrawn at any time before the closing date of each auction.

Shareholders will continue to be able to hold their shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST) and should check with their existing stockbroker whether they are willing or able to trade in unquoted shares. Shareholders wishing to trade shares through Asset Match must do so through a stockbroker. A comprehensive list of stockbrokers who have signed up to access the Asset Match platform is available on request by emailing dealing@assetmatch.com.

Upon Cancellation, full details of the matched bargain facility will be made available to Shareholders on the Company's website https://arricano.com/en.

Shareholders should also be aware that the matched bargain facility could be withdrawn at a later date. The provision of a matched bargain facility will be kept under review by the Board and, in determining whether to continue to offer a matched bargain facility, the Company shall consider expected (and communicated) shareholder demand for such a facility as well as the composition of the Company's register of members and the costs to the Company and shareholders.

A copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website https://arricano.com/en.

