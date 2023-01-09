Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXYY ISIN: SE0010270793 Ticker-Symbol: 3MB 
Frankfurt
09.01.23
08:06 Uhr
0,007 Euro
-0,001
-11,90 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.01.2023 | 17:34
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (18/23)

With effect from January 11, 2023, the subscription rights in Goodbye Kansas
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including January 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GBK TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019354119              
Order book ID:  279721                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Goodbye
Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GBK BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019354127              
Order book ID:  280260                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.