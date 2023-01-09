Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (18/23)

With effect from January 11, 2023, the subscription rights in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GBK TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019354119 Order book ID: 279721 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GBK BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019354127 Order book ID: 280260 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com