Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latecoere (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 30, 2022
- Number of shares: 126,565
- Balance in cash: €33,387.53
During the 2nd half of 2022, were negotiated a total of
PURCHASE
349,419 shares
€129,898.71
466 transactions
SALE
327,302 shares
€123,461.64
400 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 106,046
- Balance in cash: €39,245.77
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 11,631
- Balance in cash: €156,565.50
__________________________________________________________________________
About Latecoere
About Latecoere As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:
- Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
- Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.
As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latecoere, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP
Appendix
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre
Capitaux en
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en
TOTAL
466
349 419
129 898,71
400
327 302
123 461,64
01/07/2022
10
2325
842,81
7
1596
584,61
04/07/2022
14
7342
2656,34
11
2125
786,25
05/07/2022
0
3649
1298,31
0
1126
405,25
06/07/2022
0
1424
497,4
0
3993
1429,49
07/07/2022
0
0
0
0
2462
880,9
08/07/2022
6
1150
414
9
1819
658,48
11/07/2022
10
4820
1718,33
3
1500
543,45
12/07/2022
1
555
199,25
7
1000
360,4
13/07/2022
4
1286
462,96
3
365
132,13
14/07/2022
0
3861
1376,06
0
1950
703,17
15/07/2022
0
811
290,82
0
1765
635,75
18/07/2022
0
1360
488,65
0
3150
1135,58
19/07/2022
0
4237
1512,19
0
1504
538,43
20/07/2022
0
130
46,57
0
3346
1206,23
21/07/2022
0
3700
1330,52
0
54
19,39
22/07/2022
0
4015
1418,1
0
2351
839,78
25/07/2022
0
5248
1814,23
0
4364
1526,53
26/07/2022
0
5354
1843,92
0
1222
426,6
27/07/2022
0
2660
904,13
0
999
343,66
28/07/2022
9
3387
1152,26
10
2751
944,42
29/07/2022
2
417
141,78
16
5101
1793,51
01/08/2022
11
4381
1544,3
11
3145
1126,22
02/08/2022
0
6144
2144,26
0
5692
2034,32
03/08/2022
0
3233
1133,17
0
2468
874,66
04/08/2022
0
1500
525
0
4543
1618,67
05/08/2022
0
1000
350
0
2100
747,39
08/08/2022
0
2150
751,86
0
5885
2098,59
09/08/2022
0
0
0
0
9931
3549,34
10/08/2022
0
3784
1339,91
0
1556
554,25
11/08/2022
0
4653
1636,46
0
8676
3088,66
12/08/2022
0
2150
821,73
0
8582
3220,82
15/08/2022
0
1307
579,26
0
16394
7001,88
16/08/2022
0
3745
1687,87
0
2714
1229,44
17/08/2022
0
5020
2218,34
0
2285
1049,96
18/08/2022
0
1342
579,34
0
328
143,66
19/08/2022
0
1639
702,15
0
1666
722,38
22/08/2022
0
11063
4647,57
0
4886
2149,35
23/08/2022
0
1750
717,68
0
2417
998,22
24/08/2022
0
2624
1072,43
0
600
248,82
25/08/2022
0
1
0,41
0
868
355,01
26/08/2022
0
1274
520,17
0
6403
2768,02
29/08/2022
0
1399
610,52
0
1208
535,99
30/08/2022
0
3634
1567,71
0
300
133,5
31/08/2022
0
478
203,15
0
945
403,04
01/09/2022
0
3524
1460,35
0
351
148,68
02/09/2022
0
1622
676,7
0
6296
2700,35
05/09/2022
0
3080
1321,01
0
2082
900,05
06/09/2022
0
1393
607,77
0
1357
599,66
07/09/2022
0
4019
1694,81
0
2721
1164,59
08/09/2022
0
1306
551,52
0
2247
956,55
09/09/2022
0
2156
919,75
0
1502
641,65
12/09/2022
0
2095
886,81
0
2450
1052,77
13/09/2022
0
939
392,6
0
1650
706,04
14/09/2022
0
1673
712,36
0
960
409,54
15/09/2022
0
1902
809,49
0
2038
873,49
16/09/2022
0
2461
1041,74
0
565
237,58
19/09/2022
0
5650
2322,72
0
670
281,4
20/09/2022
0
465
188,19
0
501
207,41
21/09/2022
0
6492
2514,35
0
1424
568,89
22/09/2022
0
3400
1255,28
0
2122
791,72
23/09/2022
0
4671
1689,5
0
4052
1583,52
26/09/2022
0
1198
439,31
0
1580
586,65
27/09/2022
0
4342
1590,47
0
2250
843,08
28/09/2022
0
1178
419,6
0
1750
630
29/09/2022
0
2222
781,48
0
1627
587,18
30/09/2022
0
655
229,91
0
3186
1138,68
03/10/2022
0
1610
580,08
0
594
215,5
04/10/2022
0
442
162,44
0
3199
1176,59
05/10/2022
7
1097
412,14
17
2331
878,32
06/10/2022
6
647
246,18
6
1140
435,94
07/10/2022
0
2468
931,42
0
560
213,36
10/10/2022
17
4688
1685,8
4
975
352,66
11/10/2022
0
1113
400,79
0
1900
700,15
12/10/2022
7
1143
406,57
1
300
107,85
13/10/2022
4
1244
445,23
4
972
348,46
14/10/2022
17
4906
1726,91
6
1961
719,69
17/10/2022
5
627
225,28
5
1350
484,92
18/10/2022
2
605
217,8
10
4199
1546,49
19/10/2022
0
7594
2761,94
0
4861
1779,13
20/10/2022
8
2100
750,96
3
779
280,83
21/10/2022
0
1920
676,99
0
1122
399,54
24/10/2022
5
811
284,82
5
700
246,61
25/10/2022
11
2372
835,18
3
1336
471,61
26/10/2022
15
5261
1808,21
16
5672
1990,3
27/10/2022
6
1973
711,07
13
4404
1600,85
28/10/2022
7
1854
677,45
7
1851
684,87
31/10/2022
9
1569
574,1
10
1007
370,58
01/11/2022
5
1731
625,58
6
1561
575,38
02/11/2022
5
824
299,94
5
174
63,68
03/11/2022
0
1665
605,23
0
715
261,83
04/11/2022
10
1936
700,06
5
1459
532,68
07/11/2022
0
1795
639,92
0
1100
398,42
08/11/2022
0
3887
1388,44
0
4760
1735,97
09/11/2022
7
3761
1373,52
11
2549
945,17
10/11/2022
9
1765
638,4
6
1708
630,94
11/11/2022
4
1052
388,82
10
1164
436,62
14/11/2022
3
900
345,69
23
8672
3323,11
15/11/2022
10
2877
1097,86
8
1460
565,75
16/11/2022
13
3750
1437
3
222
84,74
17/11/2022
1
500
189,5
3
1834
696
18/11/2022
15
3902
1476,13
3
1000
380,8
21/11/2022
0
2041
760,07
0
1862
698,62
22/11/2022
11
3329
1255,03
7
6849
2623,17
23/11/2022
4
2493
937,62
10
3213
1219,01
24/11/2022
19
8267
3070,36
6
1143
418
25/11/2022
6
3607
1318,72
1
209
76,49
28/11/2022
0
1906
710,75
0
5269
1973,24
29/11/2022
0
3192
1205,3
0
485
184,54
30/11/2022
0
355
132,63
0
1826
690,78
01/12/2022
8
1642
619,2
7
1680
637,39
02/12/2022
0
4346
1628,45
0
1118
424,62
05/12/2022
4
1608
601,55
10
4013
1520,53
06/12/2022
0
4799
1778,51
0
2520
919,8
07/12/2022
12
6030
2204,57
12
6101
2266,52
08/12/2022
12
5778
2100,88
10
5646
2064,74
09/12/2022
8
3966
1447,99
8
5715
2112,26
12/12/2022
0
782
288,4
0
1000
372
13/12/2022
3
1400
514,64
4
1106
406,46
14/12/2022
5
539
197,87
0
0
0
15/12/2022
8
6000
2166
6
4143
1505,57
16/12/2022
7
1379
493,54
0
0
0
19/12/2022
12
2662
950,07
5
3627
1300,64
20/12/2022
0
2084
737,32
0
0
0
21/12/2022
6
4450
1543,71
8
1129
393,34
22/12/2022
27
7820
2623,61
11
5869
2011,89
23/12/2022
11
5119
1669,82
7
3300
1097,25
26/12/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/12/2022
0
3834
1261
0
4922
1620,81
28/12/2022
5
1694
540,39
9
1700
551,82
29/12/2022
6
814
265,36
7
1250
411,13
30/12/2022
17
2649
880,26
2
500
170
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005726/en/
Contacts:
Taddeo
Antoine Denry Relations Investisseurs
+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27
Thibault Gential Relations Media
+33 (0)6 76 21 42 05
teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr