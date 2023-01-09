Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latecoere (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 30, 2022

Number of shares: 126,565

Balance in cash: €33,387.53

During the 2nd half of 2022, were negotiated a total of

PURCHASE 349,419 shares €129,898.71 466 transactions SALE 327,302 shares €123,461.64 400 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 106,046

Balance in cash: €39,245.77

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,631

Balance in cash: €156,565.50

About Latecoere

About Latecoere As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latecoere, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

Appendix Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre

de titres Capitaux en

EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en

EUR TOTAL 466 349 419 129 898,71 400 327 302 123 461,64 01/07/2022 10 2325 842,81 7 1596 584,61 04/07/2022 14 7342 2656,34 11 2125 786,25 05/07/2022 0 3649 1298,31 0 1126 405,25 06/07/2022 0 1424 497,4 0 3993 1429,49 07/07/2022 0 0 0 0 2462 880,9 08/07/2022 6 1150 414 9 1819 658,48 11/07/2022 10 4820 1718,33 3 1500 543,45 12/07/2022 1 555 199,25 7 1000 360,4 13/07/2022 4 1286 462,96 3 365 132,13 14/07/2022 0 3861 1376,06 0 1950 703,17 15/07/2022 0 811 290,82 0 1765 635,75 18/07/2022 0 1360 488,65 0 3150 1135,58 19/07/2022 0 4237 1512,19 0 1504 538,43 20/07/2022 0 130 46,57 0 3346 1206,23 21/07/2022 0 3700 1330,52 0 54 19,39 22/07/2022 0 4015 1418,1 0 2351 839,78 25/07/2022 0 5248 1814,23 0 4364 1526,53 26/07/2022 0 5354 1843,92 0 1222 426,6 27/07/2022 0 2660 904,13 0 999 343,66 28/07/2022 9 3387 1152,26 10 2751 944,42 29/07/2022 2 417 141,78 16 5101 1793,51 01/08/2022 11 4381 1544,3 11 3145 1126,22 02/08/2022 0 6144 2144,26 0 5692 2034,32 03/08/2022 0 3233 1133,17 0 2468 874,66 04/08/2022 0 1500 525 0 4543 1618,67 05/08/2022 0 1000 350 0 2100 747,39 08/08/2022 0 2150 751,86 0 5885 2098,59 09/08/2022 0 0 0 0 9931 3549,34 10/08/2022 0 3784 1339,91 0 1556 554,25 11/08/2022 0 4653 1636,46 0 8676 3088,66 12/08/2022 0 2150 821,73 0 8582 3220,82 15/08/2022 0 1307 579,26 0 16394 7001,88 16/08/2022 0 3745 1687,87 0 2714 1229,44 17/08/2022 0 5020 2218,34 0 2285 1049,96 18/08/2022 0 1342 579,34 0 328 143,66 19/08/2022 0 1639 702,15 0 1666 722,38 22/08/2022 0 11063 4647,57 0 4886 2149,35 23/08/2022 0 1750 717,68 0 2417 998,22 24/08/2022 0 2624 1072,43 0 600 248,82 25/08/2022 0 1 0,41 0 868 355,01 26/08/2022 0 1274 520,17 0 6403 2768,02 29/08/2022 0 1399 610,52 0 1208 535,99 30/08/2022 0 3634 1567,71 0 300 133,5 31/08/2022 0 478 203,15 0 945 403,04 01/09/2022 0 3524 1460,35 0 351 148,68 02/09/2022 0 1622 676,7 0 6296 2700,35 05/09/2022 0 3080 1321,01 0 2082 900,05 06/09/2022 0 1393 607,77 0 1357 599,66 07/09/2022 0 4019 1694,81 0 2721 1164,59 08/09/2022 0 1306 551,52 0 2247 956,55 09/09/2022 0 2156 919,75 0 1502 641,65 12/09/2022 0 2095 886,81 0 2450 1052,77 13/09/2022 0 939 392,6 0 1650 706,04 14/09/2022 0 1673 712,36 0 960 409,54 15/09/2022 0 1902 809,49 0 2038 873,49 16/09/2022 0 2461 1041,74 0 565 237,58 19/09/2022 0 5650 2322,72 0 670 281,4 20/09/2022 0 465 188,19 0 501 207,41 21/09/2022 0 6492 2514,35 0 1424 568,89 22/09/2022 0 3400 1255,28 0 2122 791,72 23/09/2022 0 4671 1689,5 0 4052 1583,52 26/09/2022 0 1198 439,31 0 1580 586,65 27/09/2022 0 4342 1590,47 0 2250 843,08 28/09/2022 0 1178 419,6 0 1750 630 29/09/2022 0 2222 781,48 0 1627 587,18 30/09/2022 0 655 229,91 0 3186 1138,68 03/10/2022 0 1610 580,08 0 594 215,5 04/10/2022 0 442 162,44 0 3199 1176,59 05/10/2022 7 1097 412,14 17 2331 878,32 06/10/2022 6 647 246,18 6 1140 435,94 07/10/2022 0 2468 931,42 0 560 213,36 10/10/2022 17 4688 1685,8 4 975 352,66 11/10/2022 0 1113 400,79 0 1900 700,15 12/10/2022 7 1143 406,57 1 300 107,85 13/10/2022 4 1244 445,23 4 972 348,46 14/10/2022 17 4906 1726,91 6 1961 719,69 17/10/2022 5 627 225,28 5 1350 484,92 18/10/2022 2 605 217,8 10 4199 1546,49 19/10/2022 0 7594 2761,94 0 4861 1779,13 20/10/2022 8 2100 750,96 3 779 280,83 21/10/2022 0 1920 676,99 0 1122 399,54 24/10/2022 5 811 284,82 5 700 246,61 25/10/2022 11 2372 835,18 3 1336 471,61 26/10/2022 15 5261 1808,21 16 5672 1990,3 27/10/2022 6 1973 711,07 13 4404 1600,85 28/10/2022 7 1854 677,45 7 1851 684,87 31/10/2022 9 1569 574,1 10 1007 370,58 01/11/2022 5 1731 625,58 6 1561 575,38 02/11/2022 5 824 299,94 5 174 63,68 03/11/2022 0 1665 605,23 0 715 261,83 04/11/2022 10 1936 700,06 5 1459 532,68 07/11/2022 0 1795 639,92 0 1100 398,42 08/11/2022 0 3887 1388,44 0 4760 1735,97 09/11/2022 7 3761 1373,52 11 2549 945,17 10/11/2022 9 1765 638,4 6 1708 630,94 11/11/2022 4 1052 388,82 10 1164 436,62 14/11/2022 3 900 345,69 23 8672 3323,11 15/11/2022 10 2877 1097,86 8 1460 565,75 16/11/2022 13 3750 1437 3 222 84,74 17/11/2022 1 500 189,5 3 1834 696 18/11/2022 15 3902 1476,13 3 1000 380,8 21/11/2022 0 2041 760,07 0 1862 698,62 22/11/2022 11 3329 1255,03 7 6849 2623,17 23/11/2022 4 2493 937,62 10 3213 1219,01 24/11/2022 19 8267 3070,36 6 1143 418 25/11/2022 6 3607 1318,72 1 209 76,49 28/11/2022 0 1906 710,75 0 5269 1973,24 29/11/2022 0 3192 1205,3 0 485 184,54 30/11/2022 0 355 132,63 0 1826 690,78 01/12/2022 8 1642 619,2 7 1680 637,39 02/12/2022 0 4346 1628,45 0 1118 424,62 05/12/2022 4 1608 601,55 10 4013 1520,53 06/12/2022 0 4799 1778,51 0 2520 919,8 07/12/2022 12 6030 2204,57 12 6101 2266,52 08/12/2022 12 5778 2100,88 10 5646 2064,74 09/12/2022 8 3966 1447,99 8 5715 2112,26 12/12/2022 0 782 288,4 0 1000 372 13/12/2022 3 1400 514,64 4 1106 406,46 14/12/2022 5 539 197,87 0 0 0 15/12/2022 8 6000 2166 6 4143 1505,57 16/12/2022 7 1379 493,54 0 0 0 19/12/2022 12 2662 950,07 5 3627 1300,64 20/12/2022 0 2084 737,32 0 0 0 21/12/2022 6 4450 1543,71 8 1129 393,34 22/12/2022 27 7820 2623,61 11 5869 2011,89 23/12/2022 11 5119 1669,82 7 3300 1097,25 26/12/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/12/2022 0 3834 1261 0 4922 1620,81 28/12/2022 5 1694 540,39 9 1700 551,82 29/12/2022 6 814 265,36 7 1250 411,13 30/12/2022 17 2649 880,26 2 500 170

