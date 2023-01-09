WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 18,199 Wavestone shares
- € 658,951.49 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- € 88,633.74 in cash
During the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
|PURCHASES
|60,513 shares
|€ 2,764,601.27
|698 transactions
|SALES
|61,342 shares
|€ 2,816,849.45
|680 transactions
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2022
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
(in euros)
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
(in euros)
|TOTAL
|698
|60,513
|2,764,601.27
|TOTAL
|680
|61,342
|2,816,849.45
|07/01/2022
|5
|408
|17,780.4
|07/01/2022
|3
|300
|13,125
|07/05/2022
|10
|901
|41,666.84
|07/04/2022
|12
|950
|42,455.03
|07/07/2022
|1
|1
|47.4
|07/05/2022
|6
|501
|23,596.8
|07/08/2022
|5
|500
|24,300
|07/06/2022
|8
|1,400
|65,420.04
|07/11/2022
|12
|1,101
|53,788.25
|07/07/2022
|14
|1,301
|62,757.38
|07/12/2022
|32
|3,529
|163,873.35
|07/08/2022
|4
|400
|19,660
|07/13/2022
|10
|1,000
|45,500
|07/11/2022
|3
|300
|14,880
|07/14/2022
|6
|501
|22,675.51
|07/13/2022
|3
|300
|13,800
|07/15/2022
|4
|400
|18,060
|07/14/2022
|4
|301
|13,755.49
|07/19/2022
|5
|451
|20,755.79
|07/15/2022
|7
|620
|28,305.98
|07/20/2022
|1
|1
|46.1
|07/18/2022
|10
|910
|41,949
|07/22/2022
|8
|765
|37,166
|07/19/2022
|4
|400
|18,600
|07/25/2022
|4
|400
|19,250
|07/20/2022
|13
|1,300
|61,189.96
|07/26/2022
|7
|700
|33,960.01
|07/21/2022
|8
|800
|38,815.04
|07/27/2022
|7
|601
|29,178.79
|07/22/2022
|3
|300
|14,730
|07/28/2022
|6
|600
|29,590.02
|07/25/2022
|6
|600
|29,250
|07/29/2022
|4
|301
|14,749
|07/26/2022
|4
|393
|19,314.89
|08/01/2022
|6
|500
|25,190
|07/27/2022
|10
|851
|41,803.76
|08/02/2022
|5
|401
|19,919.72
|07/28/2022
|4
|400
|19,940
|08/03/2022
|4
|400
|19,620
|07/29/2022
|6
|600
|29,850
|08/04/2022
|1
|1
|49.7
|08/01/2022
|1
|100
|5,120
|08/05/2022
|4
|301
|15,471.61
|08/02/2022
|6
|496
|24,837.7
|08/08/2022
|1
|100
|5,140
|08/03/2022
|5
|500
|24,795
|08/09/2022
|8
|800
|41,250
|08/04/2022
|16
|951
|48,154.74
|08/10/2022
|2
|200
|10,070
|08/05/2022
|6
|451
|23,371.59
|08/11/2022
|10
|851
|43,586.43
|08/08/2022
|5
|500
|25,910
|08/12/2022
|6
|600
|30,510
|08/09/2022
|6
|600
|31,450.02
|08/15/2022
|9
|820
|41,671.99
|08/10/2022
|8
|800
|40,860
|08/16/2022
|4
|338
|17,005.19
|08/11/2022
|9
|601
|31,091.41
|08/17/2022
|9
|900
|45,630
|08/12/2022
|8
|800
|40,950
|08/18/2022
|9
|815
|40,777.47
|08/15/2022
|4
|400
|20,540
|08/19/2022
|8
|625
|30,924.63
|08/16/2022
|7
|602
|30,492.2
|08/22/2022
|9
|608
|29,552.39
|08/17/2022
|7
|700
|35,840
|08/23/2022
|7
|700
|33,400.01
|08/19/2022
|2
|2
|102
|08/24/2022
|6
|600
|28,140
|08/22/2022
|2
|200
|9,750
|08/26/2022
|9
|651
|31,393.56
|08/23/2022
|3
|218
|10,513.01
|08/29/2022
|9
|650
|30,594.98
|08/24/2022
|6
|600
|28,590
|08/30/2022
|5
|500
|23,325
|08/25/2022
|7
|640
|31,016
|08/31/2022
|7
|551
|25,601.77
|08/26/2022
|5
|401
|19,533.55
|09/01/2022
|7
|505
|23,236.77
|08/30/2022
|5
|500
|23,595
|09/05/2022
|2
|200
|9,270
|08/31/2022
|4
|301
|14,096.79
|09/07/2022
|6
|550
|26,222.52
|09/01/2022
|2
|200
|9,260
|09/08/2022
|3
|201
|9,436.99
|09/02/2022
|6
|600
|28,410
|09/09/2022
|3
|227
|10,903.31
|09/06/2022
|15
|1,300
|61,589.97
|09/12/2022
|4
|400
|19,560
|09/07/2022
|1
|100
|4,815
|09/13/2022
|7
|700
|34,275.01
|09/08/2022
|10
|801
|37,969.96
|09/14/2022
|6
|501
|24,002.61
|09/09/2022
|6
|550
|26,649.98
|09/15/2022
|6
|501
|24,073.25
|09/12/2022
|4
|344
|16,935.19
|09/16/2022
|7
|700
|33,180
|09/13/2022
|4
|400
|19,880
|09/19/2022
|7
|500
|23,305
|09/14/2022
|7
|601
|28,877.63
|09/20/2022
|6
|600
|27,660
|09/15/2022
|5
|401
|19,408.24
|09/22/2022
|16
|1,501
|68,826.4
|09/20/2022
|6
|600
|27,970.02
|09/23/2022
|8
|800
|35,650
|09/21/2022
|6
|600
|27,820.02
|09/26/2022
|2
|200
|8,570
|09/22/2022
|8
|701
|32,491.35
|09/27/2022
|9
|801
|34,063.17
|09/26/2022
|9
|900
|38,915.01
|09/28/2022
|6
|410
|17,133
|09/27/2022
|3
|201
|8,703.2
|09/29/2022
|8
|501
|21,147.76
|09/28/2022
|7
|630
|26,726.99
|09/30/2022
|1
|2
|84.1
|09/29/2022
|3
|30
|1,279.5
|10/03/2022
|10
|700
|30,550.03
|09/30/2022
|15
|1,500
|64,735.05
|10/05/2022
|7
|515
|23,165.99
|10/03/2022
|2
|190
|8,321.51
|10/06/2022
|5
|344
|15,279.21
|10/04/2022
|11
|1,100
|48,819.98
|10/07/2022
|9
|600
|26,520
|10/06/2022
|12
|1,101
|49,264.25
|10/10/2022
|4
|400
|17,180
|10/07/2022
|2
|105
|4,715
|10/11/2022
|6
|600
|25,530
|10/10/2022
|5
|431
|18,673.16
|10/12/2022
|4
|400
|17,050
|10/11/2022
|9
|900
|38,715.03
|10/13/2022
|6
|501
|21,262.69
|10/12/2022
|3
|300
|12,870
|10/14/2022
|3
|201
|8,834.09
|10/13/2022
|10
|901
|38,762.73
|10/18/2022
|3
|300
|13,449.99
|10/14/2022
|7
|551
|24,434.1
|10/19/2022
|7
|650
|28,757.5
|10/17/2022
|6
|600
|26,755.02
|10/20/2022
|5
|401
|17,504.01
|10/18/2022
|5
|500
|22,530
|10/21/2022
|3
|201
|8,773.79
|10/19/2022
|2
|200
|8,940
|10/25/2022
|4
|232
|10,329.01
|10/20/2022
|6
|501
|21,994
|10/26/2022
|1
|1
|45.65
|10/21/2022
|4
|301
|13,243.79
|10/27/2022
|9
|801
|37,056.98
|10/24/2022
|6
|600
|26,860.02
|10/28/2022
|9
|651
|29,405.67
|10/25/2022
|8
|551
|24,914.84
|10/31/2022
|8
|601
|26,523.27
|10/26/2022
|5
|450
|20,820.02
|11/01/2022
|7
|658
|28,338.81
|10/27/2022
|1
|1
|47
|11/02/2022
|5
|412
|17,778.42
|10/28/2022
|1
|1
|45.7
|11/03/2022
|10
|1,000
|42,430
|10/31/2022
|2
|200
|8,870
|11/04/2022
|6
|510
|21,406.49
|11/01/2022
|3
|300
|13,149.99
|11/07/2022
|1
|100
|4,175
|11/02/2022
|8
|701
|30,352.18
|11/08/2022
|4
|301
|12,807.94
|11/03/2022
|2
|101
|4,363.3
|11/09/2022
|8
|651
|27,592.9
|11/04/2022
|3
|300
|12,765
|11/10/2022
|3
|300
|12,635.01
|11/07/2022
|5
|500
|21,150
|11/11/2022
|5
|424
|18,499.2
|11/08/2022
|5
|401
|17,212.97
|11/14/2022
|6
|600
|26,299.98
|11/09/2022
|2
|15
|643.5
|11/15/2022
|2
|200
|8,630
|11/10/2022
|8
|800
|34,220
|11/16/2022
|10
|710
|30,652.48
|11/11/2022
|4
|400
|17,650
|11/17/2022
|5
|500
|21,195
|11/14/2022
|3
|300
|13,320
|11/18/2022
|4
|301
|12,667.04
|11/15/2022
|5
|500
|21,830
|11/21/2022
|6
|550
|23,122.5
|11/16/2022
|3
|300
|13,155
|11/22/2022
|1
|61
|2,537.6
|11/17/2022
|1
|100
|4,295
|11/23/2022
|1
|100
|4,285
|11/18/2022
|8
|617
|26,156.05
|11/24/2022
|4
|400
|17,390
|11/21/2022
|4
|395
|16,668.25
|11/25/2022
|6
|600
|26,509.98
|11/22/2022
|8
|800
|33,680
|11/28/2022
|6
|550
|24,195
|11/23/2022
|6
|550
|23,689.99
|11/29/2022
|4
|400
|17,550
|11/24/2022
|5
|469
|20,677.04
|11/30/2022
|9
|801
|35,324.02
|11/25/2022
|5
|500
|22,205
|12/01/2022
|7
|601
|26,594.49
|11/28/2022
|4
|400
|17,690
|12/02/2022
|6
|550
|24,179.98
|11/29/2022
|1
|100
|4,405
|12/05/2022
|5
|500
|22,030
|11/30/2022
|10
|926
|41,305.34
|12/06/2022
|14
|1,001
|43,954.21
|12/01/2022
|7
|551
|24,609.48
|12/07/2022
|7
|600
|25,369.98
|12/02/2022
|8
|800
|35,510
|12/08/2022
|5
|446
|18,564.39
|12/05/2022
|6
|600
|26,651.28
|12/09/2022
|4
|400
|16,890
|12/06/2022
|1
|1
|44.25
|12/12/2022
|5
|500
|21,100
|12/07/2022
|1
|1
|42.95
|12/13/2022
|1
|1
|42.5
|12/08/2022
|7
|700
|29,525.02
|12/14/2022
|6
|550
|23,612.49
|12/09/2022
|4
|400
|17,070
|12/15/2022
|4
|317
|13,444.19
|12/12/2022
|8
|717
|30,540.97
|12/16/2022
|3
|300
|12,630
|12/13/2022
|10
|751
|32,212.49
|12/19/2022
|3
|300
|12,600
|12/16/2022
|6
|600
|25,440
|12/20/2022
|2
|200
|8,350
|12/20/2022
|2
|200
|8,380
|12/21/2022
|2
|103
|4,305.1
|12/21/2022
|8
|800
|33,840
|12/22/2022
|5
|400
|16,980
|12/23/2022
|2
|101
|4,241.85
|12/23/2022
|4
|301
|12,521.84
|12/27/2022
|10
|809
|33,939.82
|12/27/2022
|8
|637
|26,600.61
|12/28/2022
|6
|501
|21,192
|12/28/2022
|6
|403
|16,946.19
|12/29/2022
|9
|801
|34,167.14
|12/29/2022
|3
|201
|8,452.15
|12/30/2022
|4
|301
|13,017.95
|12/30/2022
|3
|102
|4,381.1
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWmeZchvYZyXnp9wYp5laWGVZplixGHJbmfHnJWZaZ6ZnHCVmZlobJiVZnBonmlv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77949-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_090123-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free