WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Stuttgart
09.01.23
15:52 Uhr
43,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,05043,95019:59
WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 18,199 Wavestone shares
  • € 658,951.49 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES60,513 shares € 2,764,601.27698 transactions
SALES61,342 shares € 2,816,849.45680 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2022

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
(in euros)		 DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
(in euros)
TOTAL69860,5132,764,601.27 TOTAL68061,3422,816,849.45
07/01/2022540817,780.4 07/01/2022330013,125
07/05/20221090141,666.84 07/04/20221295042,455.03
07/07/20221147.4 07/05/2022650123,596.8
07/08/2022550024,300 07/06/202281,40065,420.04
07/11/2022121,10153,788.25 07/07/2022141,30162,757.38
07/12/2022323,529163,873.35 07/08/2022440019,660
07/13/2022101,00045,500 07/11/2022330014,880
07/14/2022650122,675.51 07/13/2022330013,800
07/15/2022440018,060 07/14/2022430113,755.49
07/19/2022545120,755.79 07/15/2022762028,305.98
07/20/20221146.1 07/18/20221091041,949
07/22/2022876537,166 07/19/2022440018,600
07/25/2022440019,250 07/20/2022131,30061,189.96
07/26/2022770033,960.01 07/21/2022880038,815.04
07/27/2022760129,178.79 07/22/2022330014,730
07/28/2022660029,590.02 07/25/2022660029,250
07/29/2022430114,749 07/26/2022439319,314.89
08/01/2022650025,190 07/27/20221085141,803.76
08/02/2022540119,919.72 07/28/2022440019,940
08/03/2022440019,620 07/29/2022660029,850
08/04/20221149.7 08/01/202211005,120
08/05/2022430115,471.61 08/02/2022649624,837.7
08/08/202211005,140 08/03/2022550024,795
08/09/2022880041,250 08/04/20221695148,154.74
08/10/2022220010,070 08/05/2022645123,371.59
08/11/20221085143,586.43 08/08/2022550025,910
08/12/2022660030,510 08/09/2022660031,450.02
08/15/2022982041,671.99 08/10/2022880040,860
08/16/2022433817,005.19 08/11/2022960131,091.41
08/17/2022990045,630 08/12/2022880040,950
08/18/2022981540,777.47 08/15/2022440020,540
08/19/2022862530,924.63 08/16/2022760230,492.2
08/22/2022960829,552.39 08/17/2022770035,840
08/23/2022770033,400.01 08/19/202222102
08/24/2022660028,140 08/22/202222009,750
08/26/2022965131,393.56 08/23/2022321810,513.01
08/29/2022965030,594.98 08/24/2022660028,590
08/30/2022550023,325 08/25/2022764031,016
08/31/2022755125,601.77 08/26/2022540119,533.55
09/01/2022750523,236.77 08/30/2022550023,595
09/05/202222009,270 08/31/2022430114,096.79
09/07/2022655026,222.52 09/01/202222009,260
09/08/202232019,436.99 09/02/2022660028,410
09/09/2022322710,903.31 09/06/2022151,30061,589.97
09/12/2022440019,560 09/07/202211004,815
09/13/2022770034,275.01 09/08/20221080137,969.96
09/14/2022650124,002.61 09/09/2022655026,649.98
09/15/2022650124,073.25 09/12/2022434416,935.19
09/16/2022770033,180 09/13/2022440019,880
09/19/2022750023,305 09/14/2022760128,877.63
09/20/2022660027,660 09/15/2022540119,408.24
09/22/2022161,50168,826.4 09/20/2022660027,970.02
09/23/2022880035,650 09/21/2022660027,820.02
09/26/202222008,570 09/22/2022870132,491.35
09/27/2022980134,063.17 09/26/2022990038,915.01
09/28/2022641017,133 09/27/202232018,703.2
09/29/2022850121,147.76 09/28/2022763026,726.99
09/30/20221284.1 09/29/20223301,279.5
10/03/20221070030,550.03 09/30/2022151,50064,735.05
10/05/2022751523,165.99 10/03/202221908,321.51
10/06/2022534415,279.21 10/04/2022111,10048,819.98
10/07/2022960026,520 10/06/2022121,10149,264.25
10/10/2022440017,180 10/07/202221054,715
10/11/2022660025,530 10/10/2022543118,673.16
10/12/2022440017,050 10/11/2022990038,715.03
10/13/2022650121,262.69 10/12/2022330012,870
10/14/202232018,834.09 10/13/20221090138,762.73
10/18/2022330013,449.99 10/14/2022755124,434.1
10/19/2022765028,757.5 10/17/2022660026,755.02
10/20/2022540117,504.01 10/18/2022550022,530
10/21/202232018,773.79 10/19/202222008,940
10/25/2022423210,329.01 10/20/2022650121,994
10/26/20221145.65 10/21/2022430113,243.79
10/27/2022980137,056.98 10/24/2022660026,860.02
10/28/2022965129,405.67 10/25/2022855124,914.84
10/31/2022860126,523.27 10/26/2022545020,820.02
11/01/2022765828,338.81 10/27/20221147
11/02/2022541217,778.42 10/28/20221145.7
11/03/2022101,00042,430 10/31/202222008,870
11/04/2022651021,406.49 11/01/2022330013,149.99
11/07/202211004,175 11/02/2022870130,352.18
11/08/2022430112,807.94 11/03/202221014,363.3
11/09/2022865127,592.9 11/04/2022330012,765
11/10/2022330012,635.01 11/07/2022550021,150
11/11/2022542418,499.2 11/08/2022540117,212.97
11/14/2022660026,299.98 11/09/2022215643.5
11/15/202222008,630 11/10/2022880034,220
11/16/20221071030,652.48 11/11/2022440017,650
11/17/2022550021,195 11/14/2022330013,320
11/18/2022430112,667.04 11/15/2022550021,830
11/21/2022655023,122.5 11/16/2022330013,155
11/22/20221612,537.6 11/17/202211004,295
11/23/202211004,285 11/18/2022861726,156.05
11/24/2022440017,390 11/21/2022439516,668.25
11/25/2022660026,509.98 11/22/2022880033,680
11/28/2022655024,195 11/23/2022655023,689.99
11/29/2022440017,550 11/24/2022546920,677.04
11/30/2022980135,324.02 11/25/2022550022,205
12/01/2022760126,594.49 11/28/2022440017,690
12/02/2022655024,179.98 11/29/202211004,405
12/05/2022550022,030 11/30/20221092641,305.34
12/06/2022141,00143,954.21 12/01/2022755124,609.48
12/07/2022760025,369.98 12/02/2022880035,510
12/08/2022544618,564.39 12/05/2022660026,651.28
12/09/2022440016,890 12/06/20221144.25
12/12/2022550021,100 12/07/20221142.95
12/13/20221142.5 12/08/2022770029,525.02
12/14/2022655023,612.49 12/09/2022440017,070
12/15/2022431713,444.19 12/12/2022871730,540.97
12/16/2022330012,630 12/13/20221075132,212.49
12/19/2022330012,600 12/16/2022660025,440
12/20/202222008,350 12/20/202222008,380
12/21/202221034,305.1 12/21/2022880033,840
12/22/2022540016,980 12/23/202221014,241.85
12/23/2022430112,521.84 12/27/20221080933,939.82
12/27/2022863726,600.61 12/28/2022650121,192
12/28/2022640316,946.19 12/29/2022980134,167.14
12/29/202232018,452.15 12/30/2022430113,017.95
12/30/202231024,381.1

