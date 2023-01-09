Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
09.01.23
08:02 Uhr
5,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.01.2023 | 18:34
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jan-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's")

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its share buyback programme announced on 26 September 2022 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                   09/01/2023 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each       20,000 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 482.7500 
Highest price paid per share (pence)         484.50 
Lowest price paid per share (pence)          481.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 2,051,026 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,031,313. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 January 2023

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 9 January 2023

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
482.7500               20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
10000      484.50          08:31:59      00063022929TRLO0       LSE 
2000       481.00          11:00:22      00063029073TRLO0       LSE 
3714       481.00          11:56:51      00063031314TRLO0       LSE 
3714       481.00          12:04:51      00063031592TRLO0       LSE 
572       481.00          12:15:33      00063031885TRLO0       LSE

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  214417 
EQS News ID:  1530867 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2023 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

FULLER SMITH & TURNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.