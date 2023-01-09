Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2023 | 18:42
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 9

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 9 January 2023 it repurchased 150,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 168.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 37,775,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 37,775,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 70,090,692.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

9 January 2023

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.