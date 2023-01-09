Anzeige
International Paper Company: International Paper Partners With Operation Warm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / On November 30th, IP employees were on-site at Winridge Elementary to deliver brand-new coats, books, and literacy materials to students. International Paper has partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need. Founded in 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have provided over 4 million coats across North America. Winridge Elementary is one of International Paper's Adopt-a-School partners. Throughout the year, IP provides Winridge school supplies, learning materials, and finds creative ways to celebrate their teachers.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

International Paper Company, Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734520/International-Paper-Partners-With-Operation-Warm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
