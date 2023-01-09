EQS-Ad-hoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Merger/Takeover

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Status of the proposed business combination - Waiver of the minimum cash condition



09-Jan-2023 / 20:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION. Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Status of the proposed business combination - Waiver of the minimum cash condition Luxembourg, January 9, 2023 - Based on the redemption notices received by GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: GFJ1) (the "Company") in connection with the proposed business combination with learnd Limited ("learnd") (the "Transaction"), the redemptions of the shareholders of the Company amount to a total number of 14,983,016, leading to redemption payments in an aggregate amount of EUR 152,826,763.20. Following good faith considerations, consultation with the shareholders of learnd and exercising reasonable judgment, learnd remains of the opinion that the Transaction is fair to, and in the best interest of, learnd and has made use of its right to waive the minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement between the Company and learnd with respect to there being at least an amount in cash available in the Company of EUR 5 million, after exercise of redemption rights by the Company's shareholders. The Transaction remains subject to certain other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Company's shareholders. Company Contact:

Gisbert Rühl

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxembourg

info@gfj-esg.com Media Contact:

Jobst Honig

FGS Global

+49 171 86 29 967

