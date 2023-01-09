The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE enters anniversary year with record number of listings

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE), which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023, entered the year with more listings on the Exchange than at any other time in its history.

Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, 2022 was the second-best year for new listings since inception. With the 956 newly listed securities last year only surpassed by the record 1,111 new listings during 2021, the last two years have been the most successful for new listings in the Exchange's history.

TISE entered its anniversary year with a total of 4,020 securities admitted to its Official List, which is a rise of 10% year on year and the highest total since the Exchange opened for business in October 1998.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "The difficult macro-economic environment dampened listing volumes during 2022, especially in products such as high yield bonds with greatest exposure to the broader debt capital markets. Excluding the impact of high yield, the resilience of M&A activity and the well-trodden path to listing helped generate volumes on TISE that were only marginally lower than the record set in 2021. The strong flow of new bond listings on TISE during the last two years has helped take us to a record total number of listings on the market and demonstrates the attractiveness of our core bond market proposition."

As a leading European professional bond market, TISE introduced the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) during 2021. Across QIBM in 2022, there were a total of 2,370 new issuances listed, comprising 940 entirely new security classes, as well as an additional 1,430 further issues to existing listings.

There was continued product diversification during the year with listings on QIBM including securitisations, high yield bonds and convertibles. There was also further geographical diversification, with the UK remaining the largest single source of new business but more than 25% of all securities newly listed on QIBM last year originated from the EU.

There has been an international expansion of TISE's Membership base during the last two years. Following significant growth during 2021, TISE's international Membership base grew a further 13% during last year, taking the total number of Listing and Trading Members of TISE to 43 at the end of 2022.

