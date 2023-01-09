Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the extension to the expiry date of 8,297,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to subscribers under the Company's private placement that closed on January 20, 2020. The Company confirms the extension of the Warrants as follows: 4,576,000 Warrants from January 13, 2023, to January 13, 2024; and 3,721,000 Warrants from January 17, 2023 to January 17, 2024.

The exercise price of $0.40 and all other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged for the extended exercise period.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

