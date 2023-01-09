Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications Announces Major Updates to CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams

Native digital customer engagement platform enhances Microsoft Teams user experience

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, today announced significant enhancements to its CoreInteract Digital Customer Engagement Platform for Microsoft Teams.

Companies navigating the complexities of the new hybrid and work-from-anywhere environment find efficient real-time communications and collaborations as critical. Leveraging the power of Microsoft Teams, the world's most widely used communications and collaboration platform, CoreInteract extends Teams' capabilities as a complete enterprise digital customer engagement platform.

"The CoreInteract platform enables any employee to interact with any customer using the customer's preferred communications channel," said Jerry Fleming, chief executive officer, Altigen Communications. "Organizations of all sizes and across industries are looking for ways to simplify their technology stacks, reduce operational expenses and provide exceptional customer experiences. CoreInteract delivers on all three of these key objectives."

Today's CoreInteract release includes new and substantial added functionality. Highlights include:

Integration of Microsoft PowerBI for reporting and analysis;

Tailoring 'screen pops' for incoming communications from more than 500 CRM, front office and back-office applications through the Microsoft Power Platform suite of solutions;

The ability for workflows to transfer calls to external phone numbers, such as after hours 3 rd party answering services;

party answering services; New Contact Center features including real-time views of call queues and supervisor call monitoring

Extensions to Workgroup Insights, the real-time supervisor dashboard

Enhanced call controls for CoreAttendant, Altigen's native Teams Operator.

Mark Allen, chief product innovation officer stated: "This release marks the next phase in the evolution of the CoreInteract suite to enable organizations to leverage Microsoft Teams as their enterprise customer engagement platform. Early feedback from our customers and partners has been positive, and we are looking forward to marketing CoreInteract more broadly to the market in the months to come.

"Looking to the future, we have an extensive and growing product roadmap which will drive continued innovation and bring exciting new digital customer engagement capabilities to CoreInteract. Our roadmap includes the introduction of new, natively-integrated SMS, Email and Web Chat functionality within Microsoft Teams. Based on customer demand, we also plan to add more extensive contact center capabilities for both agents and supervisors. All of these enhancements are designed to enable organizations to further automate their customer-facing workgroups and departmental contact centers with the modern, cost-effective CoreInteract platform."

About CoreInteract

CoreInteract is the first enterprise digital customer platform natively integrated with Microsoft Teams. The CoreInteract platform improves customer engagement capabilities and employee productivity for Microsoft Teams customers who have invested in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams as their platform of choice.

CoreInteract ensures organizations maximize investments and streamline costs. By leveraging the power of existing investments in Microsoft technologies, CoreInteract delivers a native suite of enhanced enterprise routing and queuing solution options, agent/end-user customer engagement applications, real-time performance management and reporting as well as Teams Operator Console.

Find out how your company can deliver an exceptional customer experience with CoreInteract at www.Altigen.com/CoreInteract, or via email at CoreInteract@Altigen.com.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use and seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about new products, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of the CoreInteract platform for Microsoft Teams, our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "goal," "objectives" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734503/Altigen-Communications-Announces-Major-Updates-to-CoreInteract-for-Microsoft-Teams