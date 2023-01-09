Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 
Tradegate
09.01.23
18:19 Uhr
21,790 Euro
+0,220
+1,02 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2023
176 Leser
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Conference Call on Status of Cobre Panamá

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss developments in Panamá regarding the status of the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A.

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

A replay of the webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
