First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Conference Call on Status of Cobre Panamá

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss developments in Panamá regarding the status of the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A.



Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610

Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

A replay of the webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available on the First Quantum website.

