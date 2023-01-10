Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.: Mineral Mountain Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:MMV)(OTCQB:MNRLF)(FRANKFURT:M8M) is pleased to announce that Steven Albertsen has joined Mineral Mountain board of directors.

Mr. Albertsen has over 25 years of experience in the finance, planning, design, and construction of large- and small-scale projects from $10M-$600M, and brings with him international and local capital investment through years of large-scale project development. Mr. Albertsen is the CEO/Owner of NVS Engineering a multi-disciplinary engineering company established in 2013. Before NVS Engineering Mr. Albertsen worked for Abu Dhabi Energy Corp managing infrastructure projects in North America. Key projects included $86M infrastructure upgrades including drilling pipelines and facility work in North Dakota.

Nelson Baker, President and CEO of Mineral Mountain said, "On behalf of the members of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Steven to our Board. We look forward to his participation and how we can benefit from his extensive background in finance, planning, design and construction of various projects as we advance Mineral Mountain."

About the Standby Mine Gold Target

All geologic, geophysical and drill results to date suggest a Homestake ledge-type target exists at Standby and is potentially of large scale. Mineral Mountain's goal is to extend the Standby Mine gold mineralization down-plunge through systematic step-out drilling along strike and down-plunge in the Upper Tail to discover an Ore Centroid at depth.

MMV's two previous core drilling campaigns between 2018 and 2020 extended known gold mineralization from the bottom of the historic Standby Mine workings from 130 meters below surface to a total plunge length of 850 meters.

Jeff Hrncir, the Company's chief geologist commented "Confirming the existence of an Ore Centroid at Standby would be a game-changing discovery for Mineral Mountain Resources and set the stage for future resource delineation drilling."

