The University of Cambridge has developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products.From pv magazine USA Waste-to-fuel processes are in focus for many leading researchers that are seeking opportunities to reduce pollution, mitigate climate change, and make low-cost, sustainable fuel. The latest in such innovations comes from the University of Cambridge, where researchers have developed a system to use electricity from solar panels to power plastics-to-fuel and carbon dioxide-to-fuel processes. The results were reported in Nature Synthesis. The system can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...