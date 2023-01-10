Huhtamäki Oyj: Save the date: Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.1.2023 AT 9:00



Save the date: Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023



Huhtamaki will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media representatives on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, starting at 13:00 EET. The event will be held at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, and can be followed as a live webcast for those not able to attend in person. The webcast will be available on-demand after the event on our website.

At the event, President & CEO Charles Héaulmé and other members of the Group Executive Team will present the company's updated 2030 strategy.

More information will be made available at a later stage.



For further information, please contact:



Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ



Global Communications

