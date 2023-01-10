Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
10.01.2023 | 08:10
Huhtamäki Oyj: Save the date: Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.1.2023 AT 9:00

Save the date: Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023

Huhtamaki will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media representatives on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, starting at 13:00 EET. The event will be held at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, and can be followed as a live webcast for those not able to attend in person. The webcast will be available on-demand after the event on our website.

At the event, President & CEO Charles Héaulmé and other members of the Group Executive Team will present the company's updated 2030 strategy.

More information will be made available at a later stage.


For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totalled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at?www.huhtamaki.com.



