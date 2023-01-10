Solar4America says it will ramp up production of its US-made modules to 2.4 GW later this year. Its factory in Sacramento, California, includes production lines for 410 W and 550 W modules.From pv magazine USA SPI Energy says its Solar4America subsidiary has started volume production of 410 W and 550 W M10 solar modules from its module factory in Sacramento, California. The facility now produces 700 MW, with the capacity to ramp up to 2.4 GW later this year. The new production line adds 550 MW of solar module manufacturing capacity to its existing production volume. The company will deliver 410 ...

