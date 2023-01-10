Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount"), a leading growth-focused private equity firm, today announced a strategic growth investment in Enhesa (the "Company"), a leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As part of the transaction, Sagemount will acquire ICG's minority stake in Enhesa, with existing investor CGE Partners ("CGE") retaining its majority stake in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With its global headquarters in Brussels, Belgium and U.S. headquarters in Arlington, VA, Enhesa empowers multinational corporations worldwide to help create a more sustainable future by positively impacting the environment and ensuring the health and safety of their employees and customers. Bringing together some of the world's most comprehensive data sets, AI-powered analytics, and renowned subject matter experts in the areas of global operations, product, and chemicals management compliance and sustainability, Enhesa provides actionable compliance intelligence in over 40 languages across more than 300 jurisdictions, supported by a team of over 100 in-house legal experts. Navigating the fast-changing regulatory landscape, Enhesa helps corporations meet their compliance and sustainability needs with confidence, now and in the future.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sagemount as we enter our next stage of growth," said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. "With their and CGE's support and deep industry expertise, we believe we are well-positioned to further invest in our current offerings as well as accelerate new content coverage, use cases, and customer verticals."

"We see tremendous growth ahead for Enhesa as a result of the Company's strong product-market fit and tangible customer ROI," said Pavan Tripathi, Partner at Sagemount. "Enhesa has an impressive track record of consistently retaining and growing its customer relationships as well as expanding new content offerings and jurisdictional coverage through both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. We are excited to be working with Peter, the Enhesa team, and CGE."

David Greenbaum, Vice President at Sagemount, added, "For enterprises that operate, manufacture, and sell globally, Enhesa is by far the leading third-party content provider, allowing companies to monitor relevant Environmental, Health, Safety ("EHS") and other regulations across the enterprise significantly faster and more accurately than internal teams or disparate, regional third-party content providers."

"We have enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Enhesa since acquiring the Company in 2020. Under CGE's ownership to date, Enhesa has meaningfully scaled its business, expanded its industry-leading regulatory compliance content set from EHS to also include Product Compliance and Sustainability Intelligence, and completed five strategic add-on acquisitions," CGE commented. "We look forward to continuing to support Enhesa in its next chapter of growth alongside Sagemount."

Sagemount's investment was led by Pavan Tripathi, Sandeep Swaminathan, David Greenbaum, Harrison Boyajian, and Stephanie Li. Sagemount was advised by Raymond James and Goodwin Procter. Enhesa and CGE were advised by Houlihan Lokey and Travers Smith.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. Headquartered in Brussels, with offices in Washington, DC, Williamsport, PA, Toronto, the United Kingdom, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Portugal, Enhesa empowers multinational corporations worldwide to create a more sustainable future by positively impacting the environment and ensuring the health and safety of their employees and customers. Bringing together some of the world's most comprehensive data sets, AI-powered analytics, and renowned subject matter experts in the areas of global operations, product, and chemicals management compliance and sustainability, Enhesa provides actionable compliance intelligence in over 40 languages across more than 300 jurisdictions. Navigating the fast-changing regulatory landscape, Enhesa helps corporations meet their compliance and sustainability needs with confidence, now and in the future. For more information on Enhesa, go to the firm's website at www.enhesa.com.

About Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $6.0 billion of capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information data services, financial technology specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CGE

CGE Partners is a European mid-market investment fund. CGE invests in tech-enabled businesses facilitating the transition to a more digital, renewable, secure, and compliant future, providing capital and expertise to accelerate expansion in global markets. For more information, visit the CGE website: https://cge-partners.com/.

