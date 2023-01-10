Speakers from John Lewis, HelloFresh, Shopify and Amazon Shipping are on the agenda for 7 February in London

Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announces that it will host retailers, brands, carriers and technology companies at the world's foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on 7 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. For the first time since 2020, TDC will be live and in-person as ecommerce leaders gather to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the industry in the year ahead.

Now in its 14th year, TDC 2023 will bring together a roster of high-calibre speakers and exhibitors from across the ecommerce ecosystem to reflect on an unexpected 2022 and discuss the most pressing issues and opportunities facing the industry in the year ahead. The agenda for TDC 2023 has been carefully crafted to provide attendees with absorbing and actionable insights as they look to navigate the extraordinary challenges of 2023.

"TDC is a must-attend event for delivery, retail and ecommerce professionals," said Andrew Norman, General Manager at Metapack. "The event provides the perfect opportunity for industry leaders to meet, discuss and take learnings on how ecommerce has fared in the last 12 months, and also what to expect over the course of the next 12 months. For TDC 2023, we've lined up exceptional speakers, thought-provoking panels and exclusive insights into new data that showcases the key trends and market forces setting the tone and pace of retail, ecommerce and delivery today. It's not to be missed," finished Norman.

Opening and Keynote

The conference will open with an address from Tom Forbes, Chief Customer Officer at Metapack, before the results of the Ecommerce Benchmark Report 2023 are unveiled by:

Richard Lim, CEO at Retail Economics

Andrew Norman, General Manager at Metapack

The Keynote address will take place in the afternoon by:

Jack Stratten, Head of Trends at Insider Trenders on 'economical and green ecommerce: what next?'

Featured Speakers and Panelists

A host of international speakers from across the ecommerce and delivery landscape will deliver presentations and engage in panel discussions. They include:

Cheyney Cartwright, Head of Sales at Amazon Shipping UK

Karen Gibson, Senior Manager at Asda

Helen Scurfield, Innovations Development Director at Asendia UK

Jelle Schoenmaker, VP Products Returns Managing Director at Cycleon

Chris Kellner, VP Sales Partnerships at DigitalGenius

Toby Hay, Managing Director, e-commerce Marketing at FedEx Express Europe

Karan Chaudhry, Product Owner, SCM Tech at HelloFresh

Mathias Krieger, Co-founder at HIVED

Peter BlackBurn, International Commercial Director at InPost

Brian Weston, Head of Research and Insight at Institute of Customer Service

Ivo Menting, Global eCommerce Supply Chain Lead at JD eCoffee

Gary Page, General Manager, Customer Delivery and Collection Operations at John Lewis

Craig Summers, Managing Director UKI at Manhattan Associates

Stuart Hill, Chief Operating Officer at MATCHESFASHION

Jonathan Jenssen, CEO at Relay

Carolyn Park, Vice President Supply Chain at RS Components

Jim Rudall, Head of Revenue, EMEA at Shopify

Marcus Hurd, Director, Retail Logistics UK at Stuart

Sandra Rolling, Director of Transport at The Climate Group

Chris Haighton, Head of Logistics at The Very Group

David Stock, VP Marketing at UPS

Clare Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at what3words

Exhibitor hall:

Over 30 exhibitors will also be on show in the dedicated TDC exhibition hall, where attendees can walk the floor throughout the day and join the networking drinks reception following closing remarks.

How to Register:

To find out more about to register for TDC 2023, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/

