Schneider Electric's new Schneider Home platform includes a smartphone app to monitor and allocate energy resources.From pv magazine USA Schneider Electric has unveiled a new residential energy management solution with a battery, an inverter, a smart electrical panel, and an electric vehicle charger. The residential platform allows monitors the energy consumption of household appliances and allows users to extend available back-up power during power outages. At the utility level, the residential energy management system provides additional energy cost savings through programs such as net metering. ...

