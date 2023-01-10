Schneider Electric's new Schneider Home platform includes a smartphone app to monitor and allocate energy resources.From pv magazine USA Schneider Electric has unveiled a new residential energy management solution with a battery, an inverter, a smart electrical panel, and an electric vehicle charger. The residential platform allows monitors the energy consumption of household appliances and allows users to extend available back-up power during power outages. At the utility level, the residential energy management system provides additional energy cost savings through programs such as net metering. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de