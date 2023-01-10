Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 1.02 g/t gold over 34.8 metres at Aurex Hill Deposit, Aurmac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from the next thirty-seven (37) diamond drill holes received - all holes were collared during the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory.

Assay highlights from this most recent batch of assays received include:

62.2 metres ("m") of 0.59 g/t Au from 269.5 m in DDH AX-22-306

from 269.5 m in DDH AX-22-306 32.5 m of 0.69 g/t Au from 52.4 m in DDH AX-22-312

from 52.4 m in DDH AX-22-312 45.4 m of 0.57 g/t Au from 115.8 m in DDH AX-22-321

from 115.8 m in DDH AX-22-321 47.7 m of 0.70 g/t Au from 47.7 m in DDH AX-22-323

from 47.7 m in DDH AX-22-323 46.9 m of 0.65 g/t Au from 149.4 m in DDH AX-22-333

from 149.4 m in DDH AX-22-333 66.5 m of 0.36 g/t Au from surface (4.6 m) in DDH AX-22-341

from surface (4.6 m) in DDH AX-22-341 34.8 m of 1.02 g/t Au from 153.9 m in DDH AX-22-346

from 153.9 m in DDH AX-22-346 42.9 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 100.0 m in DDH AX-22-354

from 100.0 m in DDH AX-22-354 63.8 m of 0.69 g/t Au from 160.2 m in DDH AX-22-357

from 160.2 m in DDH AX-22-357 55.5 m of 0.45 g/t Au from 121.9 m in DDH AX-22-358

from 121.9 m in DDH AX-22-358 144.8 m of 0.30 g/t Au from 12.2 m in DDH AX-22-360

from 12.2 m in DDH AX-22-360 143.2 m of 0.31 g/t Au from 18.3 m in DDH AX-22-362

"2022 drill results continue to expand the extent of near/on-surface gold mineralization at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. "Both deposits remain open and these most recent results received have demonstrated two notable mineralized trends in Aurex Hill."

Results from this set of thirty-seven (37) 2022 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits (see Tables 1-2 and Figures 1-2) and the areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization continues to be confirmed and expanded with each batch of assay results received.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the property.

Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from these holes is shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

Figure 1: Aurex Hill Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes.

Figure 2: West Powerline Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes.

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline and Aurex Hill Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-22-287 117.4 239.8 122.4 0.20 AX-22-297 60.8 68.6 7.8 0.36 and 120.4 124.9 4.5 0.41 and 154.8 191.8 37.0 0.33 AX-22-300 89.4 98.5 9.1 0.23 and 167.4 176.2 8.8 0.30 and 200.0 202.9 2.9 0.79 and 224.8 268.6 43.8 0.30 AX-22-306 174.9 202.0 27.1 0.40 and 269.5 331.7 62.2 0.59 AX-22-307 142.5 159.5 17.0 0.24 AX-22-309 91.4 96.0 4.6 0.23 and 106.7 154.8 48.1 0.23 and 192.3 230.1 37.8 0.24 AX-22-312 52.4 84.9 32.5 0.69 and 166.6 193.3 26.7 0.25 AX-22-318 166.1 191.3 25.2 0.50 AX-22-321 39.6 54.9 15.3 0.41 and 115.8 161.2 45.4 0.57 and 214.3 227.1 12.8 0.22 and 241.6 257.3 15.7 0.20 AX-22-323 46.2 53.3 7.1 0.22 and 83.8 131.5 47.7 0.70 and 260.3 263.7 3.4 0.58 AX-22-324 48.5 73.8 25.3 0.27 and 180.1 195.1 15.0 0.23 AX-22-325 8.5 29.4 20.9 0.27 and 43.3 52.1 8.8 0.56 AX-22-330 84.9 94.1 9.2 0.43 and 177.7 185.9 8.2 0.27 and 198.1 211.8 13.7 0.33 AX-22-332 40.0 49.0 9.0 0.45 and 142.5 150.8 8.3 0.64 and 202.6 220.4 17.8 0.32 and 263.7 332.2 68.5 0.24 AX-22-333 54.0 90.9 36.9 0.36 and 121.9 135.0 13.1 0.38 and 149.4 196.3 46.9 0.65 AX-22-334 20.7 24.6 3.9 0.57 and 146.3 152.4 6.1 0.26 and 167.9 172.9 5.0 0.39 AX-22-335 9.5 44.2 34.7 0.27 and 55.5 61.5 6.0 0.33 and 74.5 80.8 6.3 0.22 AX-22-340 39.6 54.9 15.3 0.37 and 67.1 95.3 28.2 0.31 and 102.8 137.2 34.4 0.33 and 149.4 180.7 31.3 0.27 AX-22-341 4.6 71.1 66.5 0.36 AX-22-342 96.0 122.5 26.5 0.44 and 240.8 254.4 13.6 0.77 AX-22-343 1.5 25.9 24.4 0.42 and 35.1 65.6 30.5 0.37 and 99.0 146.3 47.3 0.31 and 185.9 197.5 11.6 0.40 AX-22-344 9.1 36.6 27.5 0.23 AX-22-345 93.9 101.8 7.9 0.32 and 150.8 165.0 14.2 0.87 AX-22-346 4.3 18.9 14.6 0.38 and 41.1 55.7 14.6 0.79 and 153.9 188.7 34.8 1.02 AX-22-347 156.3 190.5 34.2 0.35 AX-22-348 18.1 49.0 30.9 0.58 and 71.7 80.4 8.7 0.88 and 172.2 185.9 13.7 0.43 AX-22-349 100.6 120.1 19.5 0.26 AX-22-351 175.7 200.4 24.7 0.22 AX-22-352 14.9 44.2 29.3 0.31 and 71.3 82.4 11.0 0.25 and 123.9 185.2 61.3 0.24 AX-22-353 187.4 220.8 33.4 0.20 and 245.4 297.2 51.8 0.20 AX-22-354 4.6 36.6 32.0 0.22 and 100.0 142.9 42.9 0.80 AX-22-355 12.1 59.4 47.3 0.27 and 152.5 158.5 6.0 0.39 and 185.5 217.9 32.4 0.23 AX-22-357 0.5 7.6 7.1 0.24 and 15.3 29.0 13.7 0.20 and 50.3 88.4 38.1 0.20 and 160.2 224.0 63.8 0.69 AX-22-358 4.6 48.0 43.4 0.26 and 121.9 177.4 55.5 0.45 and 192.0 208.2 16.2 0.42 AX-22-360 12.2 157.0 144.8 0.29 AX-22-362 18.3 161.5 143.2 0.31 AX-22-369 3.1 132.1 129.0 0.24

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-22-287 466396 7083706 729 003 -60 271.3 AX-22-297 466099 7082802 734 001 -60 296.7 AX-22-300 466105 7082898 733 004 -62 307.9 AX-22-306 466005 7082807 730 360 -58 350.5 AX-22-307 465898 7082903 726 007 -56 256.0 AX-22-309 465898 7082798 725 008 -60 277.4 AX-22-312 465998 7083095 722 357 -62 283.5 AX-22-318 469662 7082500 995 355 -58 210.3 AX-22-321 465899 7083099 717 355 -53 299.2 AX-22-323 465797 7083105 708 008 -62 289.6 AX-22-324 469270 7082902 972 357 -64 205.7 AX-22-325 469328 7081900 972 358 -59 233.2 AX-22-330 469102 7082402 984 004 -62 236.5 AX-22-332 465800 7082897 723 001 -57 345.9 AX-22-333 469095 7082516 980 359 -63 200.6 AX-22-334 469096 7082899 956 358 -60 193.9 AX-22-335 469099 7082596 976 001 -61 209.1 AX-22-340 468997 7082503 972 004 -60 192.0 AX-22-341 469003 7082605 965 357 -59 222.5 AX-22-342 465699 7083099 702 353 -58 286.5 AX-22-343 469006 7082701 957 002 -60 207.3 AX-22-344 469005 7082802 953 356 -60 213.4 AX-22-345 465698 7083203 700 003 -59 248.4 AX-22-346 468899 7082603 954 347 -59 210.3 AX-22-347 465601 7083203 697 011 -58 309.4 AX-22-348 468901 7082691 947 006 -60 202.7 AX-22-349 468903 7082798 941 003 -61 202.7 AX-22-351 469000 7082904 946 044 -59 243.8 AX-22-352 468800 7082703 933 348 -61 201.2 AX-22-353 465597 7083001 703 359 -57 303.3 AX-22-354 468697 7082606 926 006 -60 201.2 AX-22-355 468598 7082303 929 359 -60 220.1 AX-22-357 468603 7082190 934 002 -61 227.1 AX-22-358 468606 7082105 941 003 -58 253.2 AX-22-360 468602 7082006 944 005 -60 222.5 AX-22-362 468702 7082002 955 358 -61 233.2 AX-22-369 468803 7082004 965 359 -62 235.3

2022 Exploration Program

Banyan started its 2022 exploration program on January 26th and shut down its camp in early December, with a total of two-hundred-eleven (211) drill holes culminating in over 50,000 m of drilling designed to expand the mineralization around the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits.

2023 Exploration and Development Plans

The 2023 exploration and development plans are being developed by the Banyan's technical and management team. Drilling at AurMac will include a Phase 1 program of 25,000 m of drilling commencing in March with three (3) drills. The 2023 program will be aided by the on-site preparatory lab, which will reduce assay times and help us to target and refine drilling during the season.

The 2023 program will include an expanded metallurgical, geotechnical and baseline environmental programs.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 3 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres ("km") from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property



Deposit

Gold Cut-Off

g/t

Tonnage

M Tonnes Average Gold Grade

g/t

Gold Content

k oz Airstrip 0.2 42.5 0.64 874 Powerline 0.2 152.0 0.59 2,898 Aurex Hill 0.3 12.5 0.53 215 Total Combined 0.2 - 0.3 207.0 0.60 3,990

Notes: ‎

The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective June 29, 2022. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101, were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Person

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

