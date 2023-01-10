ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Closes Transaction Introducing Macquarie Asset Management as a Significant Minority Shareholder in its European Subsidiary VIRTUS Data Centre
Investment to enable STT GDC, one of Asia's leading data centre providers, to significantly expand its European operations
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 January 2023 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading Singapore-based data centre provider, has closed a significant investment from Macquarie Asset Management in its European subsidiary, VIRTUS Data Centres (VIRTUS). The transaction, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7, will see Macquarie Asset Management take a 40 percent stake to become a significant minority shareholder in VIRTUS.
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers, headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 170 facilities across Singapore, UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Philippines, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit sttelemediagdc.com.
Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage approximately £456 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.
