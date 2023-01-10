Netcracker Recognized for Advancements in BSS, Cloud, Managed Services and Overall Technology Innovation in Validation of Worldwide Success with CSPs

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Pipeline Innovation Awards in the categories of BSS, Cloud Technology, Managed Services and Most Innovative Technology Provider as recognition of its customer-centric focus and successful projects with communications service providers (CSPs). Netcracker was recognized for its ground-breaking portfolio of products and services, which is designed to support CSPs as they continue their digital transformations and begin making the shift to becoming technology companies, which is quickly gaining momentum.

Netcracker was singled out for these accolades due to its wide range of deployments around the world, including delivering BSS transformations; helping CSPs with cloud migration projects that unlock new opportunities for growth and 5G monetization; and supporting application development models and partner ecosystems that give CSPs greater self-sufficiency as they shift to agile, cloud-native platforms hosted in a variety of environments.

"Netcracker's continued leadership and innovation in the communications industry is evident in its Pipeline Innovation Awards wins this year," said Scott St. John, Publisher and Managing Editor of Pipeline. "We applaud Netcracker's advancements and contributions to the progress of the global digital landscape."

"We are honored to be recognized by Pipeline again this year," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Receiving these awards for both our products and services is a great validation of the hard work that we have put in during the past year to exceed our customers' expectations and help them succeed."

