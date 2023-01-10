Offshore wind analyst Aegir Insights closes its first round of external funding with financing from Denmark's independent state loan fund, Denmark's Export Investment Fund.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005587/en/

Offshore Wind Analyst Aegir Insights Receives Financing From Denmark's Export Investment Fund, formerly the Danish Green Investment Fund. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth loan from Denmark's Export Investment Fund is a recognition of both the robustness of Aegir Insights as a business, and the company's role in furthering the energy transition through modern, data-driven and adaptable intelligence for the offshore wind sector.

As part of the investment process, Aegir Insights was evaluated across several ESG criteria and committed to continuous improvement and transparent reporting.

Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights, says: "I am proud of what we have accomplished together with our investors and industry partners, and excited to accelerate our journey as a differentiated analytics business founded on deep industry experience, proprietary models and cutting-edge data. Our solutions for offshore wind investments are helping to deploy more capacity, faster and at lower cost. We believe focus on ESG and transparent reporting will translate into better business performance for both Aegir and our customers."

Michael Zöllner, Chief Commercial Officer responsible for SMEs for Denmark's Export and Investment Fund says: "Aegir Insights presents an advanced analytical tool a software that can accelerate the transition toward green solutions by saving both time and resources for other projects within the construction of offshore wind turbines. To Denmark's Export and Investment Fund, Aegir Insights presents a unique example of how to make the transition to greener solutions good business, with their scalable solution, which has the potential to broadly share knowledge within the industry, as well as catalyze positive, green change."

The loan from Denmark's Export Investment Fund supplements the equity funding received in October, where renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen along with two other private investors provided funding for Aegir Insights' continued growth journey.

Jacob Winning Lehmann, Chairman at Aegir Insights, says: "We welcome Denmark's Export Investment Fund as a funding partner to Aegir Insights. The loan provided marks an end to our first external funding round, and we are really happy that we in less than three months have secured seed financing for our efforts leading towards a potential Series A funding round in 2023."

The funding will assist Aegir Insights in accelerating tech- and software development plans as well as growing its organization. BearingPoint Capital advised Aegir Insights on the external financing round.

About Aegir Insights:

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights provides premium commercial analytics and models to help inform investment strategy and capital allocation for leading players in the offshore wind and power-to-x (PtX) sectors. Aegir Insights' differentiated strategy includes its technology-led approach in cooperation with clients and academia, and its senior team having deep industry experience from leading developers including Orsted, Vattenfall,Vestas and Siemens. Aegir Insights also serves as a trusted government advisor in development of offshore wind and PtX markets.

Learn more about Aegir Insights here: www.aegirinsights.com

About Denmark's Export Investment Fund:

Denmark's Export Investment Fund is the result of a merger of Denmark's Export Credit Agency (EKF), the growth fund Vaekstfonden and the Danish Green Investment Fund.

Learn more about Denmark's Export Investment Fund here: www.eifo.dk

BearingPoint Capital:

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

Learn more about BearingPoint Capital here: www.bearingpoint.com

Jon Erik Reinhardsen:

Jon Erik Reinhardsen is a Norwegian business executive currently holding positions including Chairman of the Board of Equinor ASA, board member of Telenor ASA, and other senior appointments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005587/en/

Contacts:

Signe Soerensen

Communication Manager

+45 8190 8153

signe.soerensen@aegirinsights.com