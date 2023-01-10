Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Commercial Availability of First CleanTech MARLIN Laser Blasting Product

M arine A pplication R ust L aser In hibitor products to target $500 million corrosion control opportunity in the U.S. for small craft marine vessels

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announces the MARLIN (Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor) line of products is now available to customers.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "The availability of the first MARLIN product, a CleanTech 100W Handheld Laser Blasting system, will target smaller marine vessels needing corrosion control from saltwater and sea spray, especially in areas that deteriorate over time like frame weldments and joints. Small craft marine vessels are a new market opportunity for LPC, which we believe can significantly contribute to our growth in the coming years."

The CleanTech Handheld MARLIN CTH-100M Laser is an air-cooled pulse laser system, perfect for small craft marine vessel application. Its portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment for small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations. Most small craft marine vessels need corrosion control from saltwater and sea spray in areas like frame weldments and joints that deteriorate over time. The Marlin product line will offer a 100W laser blaster capable of addressing most corrosion conditions for this application.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

