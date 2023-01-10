Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113G4 ISIN: SE0005851706 Ticker-Symbol: NC91 
Frankfurt
10.01.23
08:00 Uhr
14,200 Euro
+0,300
+2,16 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,02014,62014:32
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 13:24
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Free E-Book from IAR Systems: "The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development"

Experts from IAR Systems highlight the most critical aspects to improve productivity, maximize ROI and successfully develop high-quality embedded software.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who knows the most about the pitfalls of embedded software development when aiming for a fast time-to-market and return on investment (ROI) than experienced practitioners from the world leader in embedded software and services? Now, IAR Systems® offers embedded developers a free e-book, which gathers the know-how and experience of long-standing experts. "The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development" is a comprehensive case study on what to consider when aiming for high-quality code and successfully marketable and profitable software.

The growing complexity of embedded software projects and the pressure on developers to create applications quickly and cost-efficiently are no secret. IAR Systems e-book openly addresses the challenges for embedded developers and offers hands-on advice with "12 Fundamentals" they should know. Moreover, the e-book discusses how to lower costs on a product's bill of materials (BOM) through code performance, how to increase productivity with DevOps, and how to speed up the safety certification process for embedded software effectively. This case study specifies a concrete cost calculation for the ROI and total cost of ownership (TCO).

"The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development" were penned by a group of experts at IAR Systems with many years of technical expertise and industry experience. Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, is the principal author and was assisted by four contributors: Anders Holmberg, CTO of IAR Systems; David Källberg, FAE Manager EMEA; Shawn Prestridge, FAE Manager US; Hyun-Do Lee, Sales Manager. They all bring their different perspectives and expertise on embedded software development.

"Making our collective knowledge available in a compact format like an e-book was gratifying for us," said Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager at IAR Systems and principal author of the e-book. "In the form of a case study, we could also get concrete use cases. So with this, we hope to provide developers with the most important and helpful insights for successful software projects."

IAR Systems e-book "The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development" is free to download at https://www.iar.com/globalassets/e-book.pdf.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: rafael.taubinger@iar.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3695273/1770726.pdf

PR_EBook_12Fundamentals_EN_final

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/pr-e-book,c3131705

PR E book

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/free-e-book-from-iar-systems-the-12-fundamentals-of-embedded-software-development-301717766.html

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.