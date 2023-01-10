Germany's Centrotherm sees strong demand for its solar cell production equipment in India, as a number of companies are now starting to manufacture PV cells in the country.From pv magazine India Germany's Centrotherm has secured orders for more than 10 GW of solar cell production line equipment from India. The orders have been placed by six different customers. "The spectrum of order includes existing customers with repeat orders, customers that are new to solar PV manufacturing, and customers that plan vertical integration by adding cell manufacturing to augment their module line," it said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...