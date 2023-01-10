Netview Consulting Inc. deploys Turnium to enhance voice and video communications and internet access to improve access to community-based services in remote communities.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that its partner, Netview Consulting Inc. ("Netview") has deployed Turnium to improve access to community-based services in 30 remote communities spread across Northern Ontario.

Netview deployed Turnium to combine multiple landline, wireless, or Starlink satellite connections at community-based locations. This solution enables a community-based organization to support its stakeholders and overcome challenges posted by the vast area of Northern Ontario, the distance, and the quality of available connectivity solutions.

Mike Millar, Principal at Netview Consulting Inc. said, "Turnium is one of the solutions that we provide to customers that need to improve the reliability of connections to the internet and to cloud services. Many of these sites are accessible by floatplane only. Turnium's solution greatly improves performance, speed, and reliability of voice, video, and other hosted or internet-based applications that are critical to delivering on our customer's mission and mandate."

Obtaining usable connections at each location was a considerable issue, as often only dial-up speeds of 100 kilobits per second speed were available. Such extremely low speed access made it impossible to use cloud-based applications, video conferencing, or deploy IP-based telephone services.

This project delivers good network performance and enables support for future applications by aggregating broadband services, satellite internet, and fiber connections at larger locations. To deliver a single, cohesive network, Turnium SD-WAN is used to connect all offices and provide visibility and control.

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be hosted, deployed, managed, branded, and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners to enhance the customer experience of the internet and their hosted, managed services. Turnium is also available for resale as a Turnium-branded managed service.

About Netview Consulting

Founded in 2002, Netview Consulting provides business networking and cyber security solutions to mid-market businesses in Canada and the USA. Netview Consulting provides managed network and security services supporting customer needs for systems and network integration, wired and wireless networking, support services, voice solutions and cyber security. Netview's specialized personnel allow it to provide a superior and efficient network infrastructure that delivers customer business and operational use-cases and a high-quality customer experience. Netview was established in 2002 and is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Please visit Netview at www.netviewconsulting.ca. Email sales at sales@netviewconsulting.ca or call +1-800-924-9711 extension 800. Mike Millar can be reached at +1-800-924-9711 extension 801 or mikem@netviewconsulting.ca. General inquiries please send to info@netviewconsulting.ca.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

