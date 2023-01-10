Acquisition is Modus Create's fifth in 12 months

Modus Create, a digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired Clarisoft, a Romanian software engineering company with deep expertise in custom product development for enterprises.

This is Modus Create's fifth acquisition in the last 12 months, topping off a year of accelerated growth and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth successive time. Since May, Modus Create has expanded its offerings through the acquisitions of software engineering company Tweag; product development firm Promptworks; and Atlassian consulting firms Atlas Authority and Twybee. The acquisition of Clarisoft represents Modus Create's third acquisition in the European market.

Headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, Clarisoft is known for building quality software across enterprise, mid-market, and government clients worldwide, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and telecom. Its clients include organizations such as Cisco and Livongo Health.

Clarisoft's CEO Bogdan Bucura will join Modus in a sales leadership role, and Development Director Mircea Enache will take on a delivery leadership role. Also joining Modus will be 40 senior engineers, designers, and project managers.

"We continue to add capabilities and talent that deepen Modus Create's expertise as a leading global partner for product development. Adding Clarisoft to the team expands our European footprint and strengthens our offerings in enterprise software development, leading cloud platforms, and microservices delivery," said Sarah McCasland, Chief Strategy Officer, Modus Create. "Most importantly, Clarisoft is a cultural fit that will seamlessly integrate with the Modus values of creating high-quality products for our clients."

"By joining Modus Create, I saw an opportunity for Clarisoft to be a part of a bigger organization while still providing the type of service our clients expect," said Bogdan Bucura, CEO, Clarisoft. "We will bring expertise in areas such as Microsoft Azure, broadening the scope of Modus' already highly respected software engineering team. And we look forward to offering our clients the broader services Modus has in areas such as platform modernization and digital operations."

About Modus Create

Modus Create is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping clients build competitive advantage through digital innovation. We support organizations across their transformation journey with strategic consulting and full lifecycle product development. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists has created powerful digital experiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

About Clarisoft

Clarisoft Technologies is a top software development company with offices in Europe and the USA. We offer full-stack digital solutions for business and staff augmentation through outsourcing services in Romania. We provide high-quality and cost-effective custom software development and mobile application development services for enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005166/en/

Contacts:

Ellie Behling

Modus Create

ellie.behling@moduscreate.com