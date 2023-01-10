GlobalSign Now Certified on Four ISO standards

Only leading certificate authority worldwide to achieve this

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company has achieved several new ISO certifications. These certifications provide our customers with a guarantee that GlobalSign has implemented the Information Technology industry's best-practice security methods. GlobalSign is the only CA in the world to achieve this level of ISO certification.

GlobalSign has now achieved ISO 27701:2019 for Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and ISO 27017:2015 for Cloud Security. ISO 27701:2019 helps to provide a standard for data privacy controls, which, when coupled with an Information Security Management System (ISMS), allows GlobalSign to demonstrate effective privacy data management. ISO 27017:2015 is a cloud security standard that enables an internationally standardized framework to help reduce the risk of data breaches and build customer trust by showing GlobalSign's commitment to information security. The standard also provides expert guidance to our customers who utilize our cloud-based services. With these new certifications, current and prospective customers can be confident that GlobalSign's products, solutions and services are safe, reliable and trustworthy. ISO's standards on everything from road safety and toy safety to secure medical packaging reduce product failures, helping to make the world a safer place.

"GlobalSign's achievement of these four renowned ISO certifications demonstrates our willingness to do what it takes to guarantee quality results. These ISO certifications have already increased GlobalSign's credibility with existing customers across the world and resulted in solidifying our relationships with them," said Arvid Vermote, Chief Information Security Officer, GlobalSign.

Vermote adds: 'GlobalSign's extensive list of ISO certifications adequately shows our dedication to implementing benchmark best practices for our prospective customers."

GlobalSign first achieved certifications for ISO27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO22301 (Business Continuity Management) in October 2019, making it one of the first CA's in the world to retain them.

