Arctoris is delighted to announce that our Co-Founder and COO, Tom Fleming, is among the first members of the new UK Young Academy a network of early career researchers and professionals established to help tackle local and global issues and promote meaningful change.

As part of the first cohort of 67 members, announced today (10 Jan) by UK and Ireland National Academies, Tom will have the opportunity to help shape the strategy and focus of this new organisation, based on areas that matter to them.

Along with their fellow members from across academia, charity organisations and the private sector, they will have the chance to inform local and global policy discussions, galvanising their skills, knowledge, and experience to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing societies now and in the future.

The UK Young Academy has been established as an interdisciplinary collaboration with prestigious national academies: the Academy of Medical Sciences, British Academy, Learned Society of Wales, Royal Academy of Engineering, Royal Irish Academy, Royal Society of Edinburgh, and the Royal Society. It joins the global initiative of Young Academies, with the UK Young Academy becoming the 50th to join the Young Academy movement.

Dr Martin-Immanuel Bittner, Co-Founder CEO of Arctoris and member of the Die Junge Akademie of Germany said: "We are proud to support Tom in his appointment to the newly formed UK Young Academy. Young Academies play an important role in bringing together different disciplines and voices across academia and industry to address the challenges of today. This will afford Tom an opportunity to push forward Arctoris' mission of advancing healthcare in a broader context."

The successful applicants officially took up their posts on 1 January 2023, and membership runs for 5 years. It is expected that the next call for applications will open in 2023.

The UK Young Academy is part of a growing international initiative to give young, early-career innovators, professionals, academics and entrepreneurs a voice for the advancement of issues that are important to them. The UK Young Academy gives its members the chance to have their perspectives, knowledge and insights represented as part of the wider landscape of academic and professional bodies in the UK.

Arctoris is a tech-enabled drug discovery company headquartered in Oxford, UK, and Boston, MA. Arctoris combines its unique automation platform, Ulysses, with advanced machine learning approaches and a world-class team of seasoned drug hunters to guide and rapidly progress its wholly owned and partnered drug discovery programs in oncology and neurology. For latest updates, visit www.arctoris.com and follow Arctoris on LinkedIn.

