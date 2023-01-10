American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.: American Acquisition Opportunity to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Thursday, January 19th at 2:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that Kirk Taylor, President and Chief Financial Officer of American Acquisition Opportunity will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com and www.americanopportunityinc.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

RMC Contact:

Investor Relations

email: info@royaltymgmtcorp.com

AMAO Contact:

Kirk P. Taylor, CPA

President & Chief Financial Officer

(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

